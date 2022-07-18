Red-flag conditions aggravate wildfires across southwest Montana

High winds, hot temperatures and lightning across southwest Montana and central Idaho this weekend signaled an escalation of this year's fire season.

The day-old Moose Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres near North Fork, Idaho, and threatens to close U.S. Highway 93 about 22 miles south of Lost Trail Pass and the Montana-Idaho state line. It is producing a large smoke plume that may be visible in Montana. The fire was 0% contained on Monday, burning through grass, brush and timber, and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior with uphill runs, spotting, and group torching.

According to an InciWeb page for the fire, "there is potential for the fire to reach the Highway 93 corridor with a potential Highway 93 closure later today. Private landowners and forest users need to be aware of this potential fire activity. Please avoid this area." And interactive road conditions map maintained by the Idaho Transportation Department stated that Route 93 "may potentially be closed" and that drivers should exercise extreme caution and expect delays.

At least 83 personnel were on the fire by midday Monday, working under a Type-3 incident management team and supported by five air tankers and two helicopters.

A Type-1 incident management team — the largest and most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire response — will take over the fire on Tuesday, according to the Central Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon near where Moose Creek enters the Salmon River, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. An interactive wildfire map maintained by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation initially listed the fire as human-caused. InciWeb listed the cause as undetermined on Monday afternoon.

North Fork is a major rafting hub along Highway 93, and the fire is burning along both sides of the Salmon River and could impact the highway corridor. Incident managers on Sunday closed Salmon River Road from North Fork to Indianola and asked that the public avoid a slew of other roads in the area, including Granite Mountain Road, Hughes Creek Road, Hull Creek Road, Indian Creek Road and Sage Creek Road. An evacuation shelter has been established at Salmon Valley Baptist Church in Salmon, Idaho.

Matt Amick, owner of the The Village at North Fork, a store and campground, said that some guided rafting groups had been shuttled through the fire with pilot cars, but that most river traffic was diverting through mining roads to Salmon and Challis. The area was under a stage-two evacuation warning, he said, indicating a high probability of an evacuation order in the near future.

A red-flag warning, indicating extreme fire conditions, was in place for 1–9 p.m. Monday. Hot, dry conditions with wind gusts up to 55 mph were expected to drive further extreme fire behavior. Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Salmon weather station about 26 miles southeast of the fire recorded a temperature of 91 degrees and 23-mph winds from the west.

Outdoor burning is now closed in Missoula and Ravalli counties as the the area entered high fire danger.

Across western Montana, crews were dispatched to at least 10 reports of smoke or wildfire from Saturday through mid-afternoon Monday, according to interagency dispatch databases. On Sunday evening, firefighters in Missoula extinguished a four-acre grass fire in the Grant Creek area. The fire may have been caused by fireworks.

Farther afield, crews were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. Sunday to the Hog Trough Fire in the upper reaches of the Hog Trough Creek drainage south of Skalkaho Highway and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. The lightning-strike fire is about 3.5 acres, according to the Bitterroot Dispatch Center. Smoke may be visible from Hamilton.

The Bitterroot National Forest stated on Monday that the fire is within a burn scar from 2000 and that no structures were threatened. The fire was not staffed as of Monday afternoon because of the risk of sending firefighters into "remote and rugged terrain." Fire managers from the Bitterroot National Forest and nearby Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are "working to develop a long-term strategy to contain the fire."

Wildland firefighters were dispatched around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of smoke in the upper Rock Creek drainage in Lolo National Forest, about 1.7 miles south of Bighorn Campground and southwest of Upper Rock Creek Road. A half-hour later, at 1:54 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke 6.3 miles south of Skalkaho Highway, near Skalkaho Rye Road and Divide Creek about 4 miles northwest of Kent Peak.

So far in 2022, firefighters have responded to 16 human-caused fires and two lightning-caused fires in Lolo National Forest, the forest stated in a Facebook post on Monday. The post also announced that the forest had entered high fire danger, up from moderate in the days before, "due to hot temperatures and lack of significant rainfall for several days." The Bitterroot National Forest also entered high fire danger on Monday, as did Missoula County. Missoula and Ravalli counties closed outdoor burning on Monday.

Ahead of the weekend, on Friday morning, as many as 552 lighting strikes were recorded in the mountains south off Missoula and into central Idaho. Strikes around the Bitterroot Valley caused at least three fires, which were extinguished.