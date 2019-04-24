The grains of red sand poured carefully into the cracks along Missoula's Hip Strip sidewalks on Wednesday served as a nod to those fallen victim to human trafficking.
The Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force teamed up this year with Hellgate High School's Vital Voices Club and the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center for the Red Sand Project, spread across the United States and 70 countries to raise awareness about human trafficking.
By noon on a sunny Wednesday, the red sand was like a beam of light from the gray concrete.
"I think it catches people's eye," said Kat Werner, chair of the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force. "It's a conversation starter."
Sure enough, the sand begged questions of people walking by. Members of the task force like Shannon Parsons, a representative from the University of Montana Police Department, were there to answer questions and invite people passing by to themselves pour in some sand.
"It's a simple act," Parsons said. "It's a way for a person to be part of a bigger picture and spread awareness to show there are lots of people that care about this issue and want to help."
The human trafficking topic has been getting attention at the state and national levels in recent months and years. Montana Senate Bill 147, which revises certain prostitution terms to make it easier to prosecute clients of massage parlors purchasing sex acts (although the Montana Free Press reports sex workers may still be considered criminal under the bill's language), awaits the governor's signature. Representatives from U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines were on hand to talk about work they've done in Washington to stem human trafficking at the federal level.
Getting high schoolers involved, Parsons said, means making contact with another layer of the population to educate them about human trafficking.
"It helps because I think they can recognize signs in what's happening with their friends and just know there's a possibility of this happening," she said.
Ken Furrow, another member who heads up the design work for task force's poster campaign, is an example of how events like the Red Sand Project can attract talent to the effort. He was walking by last year when the sand caught his eye. He asked a few questions of the hosts, and got involved on the spot. Furrow is technical director of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, so the task force was happy to have him.
The posters he helped design are now up in the ASUM buses around campus, and they'll soon be plastered across billboards on the I-90 corridor.
"My personal thought, is if I'm standing here, driving by on the highway (and see a billboard about human trafficking), is there something I can do to reach out for both individual knowledge and to raise awareness?" he said of his part in raising awareness about human trafficking.
And awareness is the primary function for the task force, so that lawmakers and law enforcement and community members can all approach the subject with a sound understanding of the issue as it exists in Montana.
"It really gets people to ask those questions," Werner said of Wednesday's event. "Automatically when we hear about it, so many people, despite an increase in awareness and education, still think about it being a problem in India and China and developing nations, but certainly not here."
To find out more about the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force, look up the group's Facebook page or contact Werner at katharina.werner@mso.umt.edu.