U.S. refugee resettlement agencies pushed back Thursday against the Trump administration’s move to allow state and local officials the power to block resettlement in their jurisdictions.
Three of the nation’s nine resettlement agencies filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order of Sept. 26, which requires the agencies to include letters of consent from governors and local government leaders in their annual application for funding from the U.S. State Department.
“This unprecedented order could prevent refugees who have waited years from being reunited with their U.S.-based families, and communities from welcoming refugees, even if they have long-standing and successful resettlement programs,” said a press release from Church World Service, one of the plaintiffs. The others are HIAS, a global Jewish nonprofit, and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.
The three groups are among nine voluntary agencies that have cooperative agreements with the State Department to provide reception and placement services for refugees when they arrive in the U.S.
The International Refugee Committee, which has an office in Missoula, was not among the initial plaintiffs. Its director, Jen Barile, has reached out to Gov. Steve Bullock, Missoula Mayor John Engen and Missoula county commissioners for the consent letters the executive order requires. But Barile said she did so under the belief the order would and should be challenged on constitutional grounds.
“Over the last year, this administration has pursued various actions that undermine the ability of the resettlement system to work effectively, which is antithetical to the longstanding tradition of vulnerability-centered mission of resettlement,” Barile said in a statement Thursday.
The IRC helped welcome and integrate Hmong refugees from Laos to the Missoula area after the Vietnam/Laos War. In 2016 it reopened an office to help address the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II. It did so in the face of some opposition, most of it from outside Missoula.
More than 300 displaced people have been processed by the Missoula office in the past three years, the majority of them from crowded refugee camps in East Africa after fleeing violence and persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Barile’s office has received nothing but support from state and local leaders in its efforts to help refugees. But that isn’t necessarily the case elsewhere.
“To make matters worse, the administration is reportedly preparing to break with over 40 years of precedent by limiting where refugees can be resettled in the U.S.,” she said. “If this goes forward, it would ignore the important contributions resettled refugees make to communities across the country and to particular regional industries such as agriculture, health care, and transportation.”
In the lawsuit the agencies contend the order — the first of its kind in U.S. history — will harm the 40-year-old program that has seen an 80% drop in the number of refugees allowed to settle in the United States under the Trump administration.
Trump issued the order in September, requiring states and cities to give written consent before refugees can be settled. He also lowered the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country from 30,000 in 2019 to 18,000 in 2020, the lowest level since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980.
While conservative states like Texas and Tennessee have sued in the past to halt refugee resettlement or demand compensation for the costs, the mayors of more liberal cities like Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Nashville have publicly welcomed more people who have said they fled danger in their home countries.
Trump's policy could result in refugee-free states and towns, harkening back to segregation, said Mark J. Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS.
"We fought to end that discrimination and humiliation. Now the Trump Administration has issued an executive order which allows states and localities to ban resettled refugees?" he said. "We won't tolerate such intolerance."
Trump's order says the agencies were not working closely enough with local officials on resettling refugees and that his administration acted to respect communities that believe they do not have the jobs or other resources to be able to take in refugees. Refugees have the right to move anywhere in the United States after their initial resettlement, but at their own expense.
Agencies said they already were working closely with local officials before placing refugees and that Trump's policy will lead to disruptions, disputes and delays of resettling refugees, further chipping away at the U.S. resettlement program. The resettlement program has long enjoyed bipartisan support and was considered a model for protecting the world's most vulnerable people because of its close coordination with communities that welcomed refugees, advocates have said.
Under Trump's policy, resettlement agencies must now spend more time and resources getting written consent from officials to confirm they want refugees and the agencies must submit that documentation by Jan. 21 or risk losing out on securing the federal funds to be able to reunite families and place refugees in places with jobs, language classes and other support for them.
Resettlement agencies were already closing many programs and laying off employees because of the drop in federal funding, which is tied to the number of refugees resettled in the country.
"The President's order and resulting agency actions threaten to deprive thousands of refugees of their best chance to successfully build a new life and to burden thousands of U.S. families who are waiting to reunite with their parents, children, and other relatives fleeing persecution," the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit names as defendants President Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security.
Missoulian reporter Kim Briggeman contributed to this story.