Refugee committee in Missoula celebrates 5 years, continues welcoming Afghans

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), the only refugee resettlement agency in Montana, celebrated its five-year anniversary in August.
IRC opened in Missoula in 2016 and has been working nonstop since to aid individuals fleeing traumatic situations in their home countries in resettling into northwestern Montana.
Originally starting with a staff of two, the committee has grown into an organization with nine employees, three AmeriCorps volunteers and a handful of interns.
Eamon Fahey is deputy director of the IRC Missoula branch. In the five years here, he estimates just over 400 refugees have been resettled in the community — a majority from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Others have come from Syria, Iraq and recently, Afghanistan.
Refugees resettled by IRC have enrolled at the University of Montana, found jobs at places such as Providence Saint Patrick Hospital and started businesses, including a few food trucks.
“These are all things demonstrating how people are beginning to thrive here,” Fahey said. “Refugees end up being very positive community members.”
The resettlement process stretches upwards of a month.
Arriving individuals and families and are welcomed by IRC staff. The organization then receives funds for 90 days to help with resettlement expenses, Fahey explained. The money is used to secure housing and enroll in social services, including schools, daycare centers and language learning classes.
Securing jobs is vital, as are bank accounts, doctors and other services to help them integrate into Montana life.
Comprehensive cultural orientations are also part of the 90-day introductory period.
“You can imagine arriving here from a place that’s very different and with a great amount of trauma,” Fahey said.
Paul Mwingwa came to Missoula in November 2018 with the help of IRC.
He fled the Congo and was a refugee in Rwanda for several years before coming to Montana. IRC helped him initially get settled, and then they worked to find him suitable employment and a house.
“The IRC did all the best things for us,” he said.
Mwingwa now works for the support staff at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital and owns a home in Missoula.
IRC also assists with the immigration and citizenship processes — helping people to apply for permanent-resident status or a green card is a key piece of the puzzle.
Several refugees IRC helped in its early days in Missoula are now hitting the five-year mark where they’re eligible for citizenship.
“Many people are now eligible to apply for citizenship, and we’re starting to see that happen,” development coordinator Sarah Howerton said. “That’s a major milestone for us.”
The rescue committee has also fostered several local partnerships. UM, Missoula County Public Schools, Clearwater Credit Union and Lifelong Learning Center all help people get their footing in the community.
Funding comes from the U.S. Department of State as well as donations from community members and businesses. Airbnb is one of the partners of IRC’s headquarters and has given money, which has made a notable difference in finding temporary housing for people, Fahey said.
“The services provided by us and our partners have really improved,” he said.
Since the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, IRC Missoula has helped special visa immigrants make their way to Northwestern Montana.
A group of small, young Afghan families, nine people in total, have been trickling through IRC’s resettlement process in recent weeks and are now getting settled into housing in northwestern Montana.
In addition to monetary and supply contributions, Fahey encourages Montanans to go beyond donations to create communities where refugees feel welcome and safe.
So far with the people coming from Afghanistan, Fahey says IRC has seen an outpouring of support from people across the state.
“I’ve been super amazed and heartened to see that,” he said.
Fahey expects more people from Afghanistan, and other countries, to arrive in Missoula in the coming months.
“It’s in our nation’s DNA to do this work. That Montana spirit of being open and welcoming I think goes a long way,” he said. “There are people all over the world in harm’s way, and that’s who we resettle.”