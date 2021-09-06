Refugee committee in Missoula celebrates 5 years, continues welcoming Afghans

The rescue committee has also fostered several local partnerships. UM, Missoula County Public Schools, Clearwater Credit Union and Lifelong Learning Center all help people get their footing in the community.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of State as well as donations from community members and businesses. Airbnb is one of the partners of IRC’s headquarters and has given money, which has made a notable difference in finding temporary housing for people, Fahey said.

“The services provided by us and our partners have really improved,” he said.

Since the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, IRC Missoula has helped special visa immigrants make their way to Northwestern Montana.

A group of small, young Afghan families, nine people in total, have been trickling through IRC’s resettlement process in recent weeks and are now getting settled into housing in northwestern Montana.

In addition to monetary and supply contributions, Fahey encourages Montanans to go beyond donations to create communities where refugees feel welcome and safe.

So far with the people coming from Afghanistan, Fahey says IRC has seen an outpouring of support from people across the state.