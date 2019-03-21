The bus pulled up every day to the Casa de Oscar Romero in El Paso, Texas.
“Every afternoon. You never know when,” Tony Hoyt of Arlee said in an interview this week. “Sometimes 3 o’clock, or 3:30 or 5:30, a white Border Patrol bus would arrive, bars on the windows, and they’d just drop these people off.”
Helping organize the chaos that ensues, he said, “is quite an experience.”
Hoyt is recently back from Texas, where he spent eight days in late February and early March lending his Spanish-speaking skills and his car to Casa Romero’s work.
It’s one of eight “temporary hospitality centers” in the Texas border town under the umbrella of Annunciation House, a nonprofit that for 40 years has helped “the most vulnerable and poorest of the poor, the refugees who were undocumented,” in the words of Ruben Garcia, its founder.
The migrant families quickly pass through the centers and move on to often faraway cities, mostly in the Southeast, where they quickly face court dates to determine whether they can stay in the U.S.
The daily flow of refugees arriving in El Paso alone has increased from 400 to more than 700 this month, and Garcia said Annunciation House is anticipating an even larger influx this weekend. Still, Hoyt said, it beats the Christmas holidays, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials dropped more than 1,000 migrants not at the hospitality centers but on the streets of downtown El Paso.
“Filthy clothes, no English. Nothing,” Hoyt said, shaking his head. “This is much better.”
Hoyt, 74, and wife Michele closed their popular licorice haven Hummingbird Toys and Treats in Arlee a year and a half ago and “I kind of got the volunteer bug,” he said.
“I was in the Peace Corps a couple of times,” said Hoyt. “Now that I’m retired I’m doing more volunteer boards in Arlee. I guess I felt the calling.”
Most of the people he helped process and get to the bus station or airport were economic refugees from the Central America countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. They were parents with children who instead of climbing the metal fences and winding up in Border Patrol hands had turned themselves in at Juarez, Mexico, across the Rio Grande.
“Somehow they get to the border and they voluntarily go across, so obviously these stories you hear about some border crossings that only let two or three families a day, that’s not what they’re doing in El Paso,” Hoyt said.
While others had been sent to the detention centers that garner the most scrutiny, these refugess arrived at Casa Romero with court dates in hand and bracelets around their ankles.
“One time they brought the whole bus there, and (immigration officials) must be stressed out a little bit too, but they’d forgotten to put all the ankle bracelets on. They had to take them all the way back,” Hoyt said. “I don’t think we got ‘em until the next day.”
Time was critical.
“They’re bringing buses to every one of these centers every single day, and that’s why you have to move them out," said Hoyt. "A lot of times their beds would be full and you’ve got another bus coming the next day. You’d better move these people out."
Hoyt’s services were in demand. He had a car, and so was able to transport the outgoing refugees to the Greyhound bus station and airport. He speaks Spanish, honed in Guatemala in the 1970s during his second stint in the Peace Corps. That made him well-suited for “intake.”
When they arrive at Casa Romero after a week or more of travel, the refugees look "horrible,” Hoyt said.
“They’re dirty, they’re filthy, they’re tired. But they know things are going to pick up a little in their lives, going to get a little better now. They’ve got their bracelets, they’re in the United States,” he said.
At an initiation meeting in a room that doubles as the lunchroom, the families received their room assignments in a dorm-style setting with bunk beds.
“Then we do the intake,” Hoyt said. “I go get a family and bring them up to an office. We write their names down, find out their birthdays, what country they’re coming from. Then you look on their paperwork and it’ll say their sponsor, or the person they’re going to go see, is, say, Jose Herrera in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
"So I call up Jose: ‘Hola, Jose, my name’s Antonio. I’m a volunteer down here at this Casa de Oscar Romero. Your relatives have arrived and they need transport to get to Allentown, and you have to pay for it.'”
The sponsors, who rarely speak English, are charged with calling back with the departure time and confirmation number that assures the ticket will be waiting for the travelers.
For many of the arrivals it was their first shower in a week or more. Their clothes were thrown out and replaced with nicer donated ones.
“They got a good dinner, a good breakfast. Some of them will actually get out the next morning. Otherwise it’ll be the next day,” Hoyt said.
When it was time to depart, they received packed lunches, usually fruit juice and a bunch of peanut butter sandwiches.
Hoyt chuckled about the fare. Peanut butter isn’t the staple in Central America that it is here.
“I mean, some of these people have 57-hour bus rides ahead of them and they’ve got like 12 peanut butter sandwiches apiece,” he said. “They’ll probably never eat peanut butter the rest of their lives.”
Whether at the bus station or airport, the travelers received slips of paper to take along.
“I don’t speak English,” the notes read. “This is my first time traveling on bus (or airplane) in the United States. Perhaps you could help me with my transfer.”
And they were off, to be replaced the next day by the next wave.
Hoyt said he marveled at the sheer numbers of people coming and "how these people are organizing this chaotic situation to run these people through. It's just sort of fascinating."
"And then the dedication of some of them," he said. "I put a week in, but there were these sisters who would come down from New Mexico for, like, two months straight, and I mean they worked. They're there early in the morning until late in the evening every single day."
Back in Arlee on Thursday, Hoyt was keeping tabs on developments at the border. It wasn’t a pretty picture.
The New York Times reported that the surge of migrants this week was overwhelming “an already overtaxed government detention system.”
The City of El Paso said it has no set plans this weekend to provide shelter for the hundreds being dropped off.
Garcia told a local television news station he’d been warned by ICE that numbers will be very high, as many as 600 to 700 a day from Friday to Sunday.
“I can tell you that I don’t have that capacity,” the Annunciation House director said.
Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas, had released 250 migrants on Tuesday and Wednesday and planned to free hundreds more in coming days, a move some claimed was “intended to sow confusion at the border and further President Trump’s argument that there is a national emergency there,” a Los Angeles Times report said.
The leader of a migrant advocacy group in McAllen told the Times, “I feel like they’re trying to put some stress on the volunteer and advocacy groups, all of us touting ‘There’s no crisis down here.’ Maybe it’s for them to save face because they’ve been calling this a border crisis and everything’s peachy keen down here. That’s what it feels like.”
Hoyt sidesteps the political debate, but said, “I don’t like what’s going on down there. I think we need more of these people.”
Who, he asks, is going to work in the chicken factories and the pig slaughterhouses? Who’s going to pick tomatoes in Florida in 90-degree heat and 90 percent humidity?
“And who’s going to be paying for our Social Security and Medicare? They (are) all the withholdings taken out of their paychecks and they probably won’t get any of that back,” Hoyt said.
“We need the immigrants, not only for those reasons but we need them because they enrich our society. I think the best thing going in Missoula right now is getting all these Congolese people and some of these Syrians in. They say already our soccer teams are getting a nice boost.”