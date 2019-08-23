For the third year running, the International Rescue Committee will celebrate with the refugees it has welcomed to Missoula with music, food and dancing.
The IRC’s anniversary celebration is on Aug. 24 at Bonner Park, and most of the more than 300 refugees welcomed to Missoula in the last three years will be present.
“People meet, is the main thing. People talking, sharing experiences,” said Joel Kambale of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who resettled in Missoula with his family in 2016.
Kambale works as an interpreter with the IRC Missoula office, translating English, Swahili, French and Lingala. He said that means he ends up talking to more people than most at the annual celebration, which brings together refugees from a handful of African and Middle Eastern countires.
“Yes,” Kambale laughed. “I meet more than others. It’s fun.”
The celebration will have a welcome speech from Mayor John Engen, as well as music and food from the main four countries resettled by the IRC in Missoula: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Syria and Iraq.
Missoula’s IRC Resettlement Director Jen Barile said they’ve resettled 94 people since October 2018 and expect to meet their goal of just over 100 individuals by the end of September.
Two of those families were from Syria and Iraq, the first welcomed to Missoula after a two-year hiatus. The Missoula office has welcomed the same amount of refugees each year it’s been open, according to Barile, despite the national numbers of refugees dropping from about 160,000 to 30,000 since the 2016 election.
“It is an extra-exciting time, I feel like, to be able to continue this work,” she said.
The annual celebration is not just an anniversary celebration, Barile added, it’s also one of the only times that all of the refugee families, who tend to stick with those from their own countries, come together in one place.
Kambale said he was excited to welcome the new refugees as well.
“There are new families that weren’t here last year,” he said. “They can see this happens every year.”
The anniversary celebration is just one of a few programs aimed at welcoming refugees in Missoula. Soft Landing Missoula has hosted a soccer tournament for the past three summers, as well as United We Eat, a program earlier this year that highlighted refugee chefs, who weekly cooked and sold traditional dishes.
This weekend’s celebration will feed into the grand opening of the Universal Revival Church at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Aug. 25. The congregation was started by Kambale and Gilbert Hategeka.
“It’s a really great time for people to meet the new families and have the cultures and refugees come together,” Barile said.