Up on a darkened stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center last Wednesday night, five refugees shared their stories of fleeing conflict in their home countries and building a new life in Missoula.

Each person had to leave friends and family behind to find a new life in a strange new town. But each has found a new path in Montana.

The event was part of Welcoming Week, a national movement meant to "embrace the role that all people play in creating prosperous and successful communities," according to the local nonprofit Soft Landing. The organization has worked to assist the roughly 500 refugees that have resettled in Missoula since 2016.

Two of the refugees who shared their personal journeys are Janvier Munyazikwiye, originally from Uganda, and Saleh Ndiefi (he goes by JP), who is originally from Rwanda.

The two met at a Congolese baby shower in Missoula after they had resettled here and bonded over their shared love of soccer.

JP said he had spent a month Googling Missoula when he found out he was coming here.

Munyazikwiye said moving to America was a shock for him.

"Back in 2018, if you gave me like a million dollars, I wouldn't do anything with it," he said. "I would just like look at it, stare at it. How would I know what to do with it? I didn't know anything."

He said his time in Missoula has been "amazing."

"It's been great," he said.

Munyazikwiye also gave a shout-out to Theo Smith, the owner of Masala restaurant, as "the guy who really trusted a refugee to be his head chef at his restaurant."

Ndiefi and Munyazikwiye both shared their stories at Storiesofhomemissoula.org for people who couldn't make the event.

Munyazikwiye's family is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but he was born in a Ugandan refugee camp and identifies as Ugandan.

"I was born and raised in a refugee camp, so I don’t know how to differentiate it," he wrote on the website. "That’s the only place I had been my entire life.”

JP said Rwanda is a beautiful country, and he often longs for home.

"Rwanda is a different life," he wrote. "It’s not good or bad, it’s just really different. I miss the food, my friends, I miss all the neighbors. I miss it a lot.”

However, he said, he is really loving life in Missoula.

Another refugee, Kamar (she prefers only to use her first name), fled the civil war in Syria and arrived in Missoula in 2022 with her husband and two sons.

Her country has changed in many ways from when she was a child in Aleppo, where some of the most intense fighting occurred.

"We didn’t know what war was, what war planes were, or what bombing was," she said. "We hadn’t seen that before in our lives, and we definitely didn’t see people getting killed right in front of us. When the war started, the fear started.”

On Thursday, she hosted a cooking demonstration at the Missoula Public Library as part of welcoming week. Through a translator, she showed the small crowd how to make Fattet al Djaj, a Syrian comfort food made with chicken, eggplant, Arabic flatbread, yogurt, nuts and rice. It's spiced with garlic, onion, tahini, cinnamon, lemon, bay leaves and cumin.

Kamar said she never liked helping her mother cook as a child and didn't really enjoy being in the kitchen. But, she told the crowd as she laughed, she had to learn how to cook once she had a family and needed to call her mother many times to learn certain dishes.

She hopes to return to Syria one day to visit family members who are still there, but for now she's making Missoula home.

“I came here so my home is here, and I’ll start to consider it as my home," she said.

Recently, the International Rescue Committee put a pause on refuge resettlement in Missoula because of the lack of affordable housing options for large families. This year, about 30 fewer people have been resettled here than was planned because of the situation.