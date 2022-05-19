Regents approve naming MSU building for Gianforte

The Montana Board of Regents agreed to name a new building at Montana State University after Gov. Greg Gianforte despite overwhelming opposition from students, staff and residents across the state.

In March, the Gianforte Family Foundation donated $50 million to MSU for the construction of a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and other related programs.

“We want to one more time thank the Gianforte Family Foundation for the generosity of this gift and what it represents for the future of not only Montana State University, but actually for the students of the state of Montana,” MSU President Waded Cruzado told the regents on Wednesday.

Some of the controversy about naming the building after the current governor stems from a Board of Regents policy that states that property and programs may not be named or dedicated to people currently employed by the Montana University System or the State of Montana, including elected officials.

However, there is an exception to the rule “when the gift warrants some form of recognition,” or the gift is considered “transformative.”

Cruzado said the foundation’s donation qualified because “a $50 million gift is transformative for any university in the nation” and that it would allow a new sense of interdisciplinary creativity among programs — especially when it comes to students who double-major.

“Needless to say a gift of this magnitude would have been a transformative opportunity for any discipline,” Cruzado said, "but when you’re talking about computer science, that is the realm of the future."

The board’s policy does not include a definition of what constitutes a “transformative” gift. Regent Brianne Rogers said approving the item would help create that precedent.

Board of Regents Chair Casey Lozar was the lone dissenting vote against naming the building after the governor, but he did express gratitude for the gift.

“Naming a public building is intended to be done in perpetuity, which I think is particularly special,” Lozar said. "And because this building will be named in perpetuity my personal preference is that we wait to name the building until the governor’s out of office."

O’Shay Birdinground, a student at the University of Montana and a senator with the Associated Students of the University of Montana, spoke in opposition of the name during public comment on Wednesday, saying naming the building after Gianforte “would do more harm than good.”

Garret Miglin, a law student at the University of Montana, also spoke during public comment on Thursday against naming the building after Gianforte and argued for a different name.

“The building could be named after any number of accomplished women in Montana. For example, May Trumper who beat three men to become the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1916,” Miglin said, noting that Trumper died in 1968.

MSU hosted a public listening session in late April to receive feedback about the naming proposal. Eighteen students, faculty, community members and alumni commented against naming the building after Gianforte. Two commenters offered support.

Ahead of the May meeting, the regents received over 250 pages of public comment regarding the decision. Most comments objected to naming the building after Gianforte.

The foundation has provided financial gifts to the university for 20 years, mainly to its computer science program and scholarships. In 2016 the foundation donated $8 million to establish the Gianforte School of Computing.

In 2018, MSU faculty voted against a proposed economic research center at the university funded by a $5.7 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation, according to reporting by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Construction at UM

The regents also approved items pertaining to ongoing construction projects at UM.

The first was for the second phase of remodeling Aber Hall, which allows the university to spend up to $800,000 to restore the top five floors back into student housing. The project is entirely funded by university bonds.

Aber Hall has been sidelined from regularly housing students since 2020, when it converted into a quarantine space for on-campus residents who tested positive for COVID. This last school year it was still out of commission for the first phase of the remodel, which converted the first six floors into office spaces formerly found in the Lommasson Center.

The regents authorized the university to spend up to $3.2 million on the first remodel in a meeting in July 2021.

After the second phase is complete, floors 7-11 will be used to house students displaced during renovations to Knowles Hall, which houses up to 266 students. The remodel of Aber will make space for 186 students.

“Reverting the top floors of Aber Hall for student housing provides additional supply to meet demand for the upcoming school year,” said UM’s director of strategic communications Dave Kuntz. “Then in the fall of 2023, we will have additional supply come back online with the refurbishment of Knowles Hall.”

According to attachments related to the remodel, the university will convert other dorm rooms on campus into doubles or triples to make up for the difference in lost beds.

“Every student who has applied to live on campus in our residence halls for the upcoming school year has been successfully placed into a residence hall,” Kuntz said. "No students who have chosen to live on campus have been turned away or wait-listed."

Looking to the future, the university plans on building a new residence hall and will demolish the west wing of Craig Hall, Duniway Hall and Elrod Hall to make space. No demolitions will take place until a new one is constructed, Kuntz said.

In addition to housing projects on campus, the university also asked the regents for increased spending authority on the new dining facility, from $27 million to $40 million. The increase will be funded by university bonds.

The new facility is expected to house micro-restaurants to offer a variety of cuisines including Mediterranean, Latin American and East Asian.

