Regents expected to waive SAT and ACT admission requirements

In Montana, the Commissioner's Office traditionally pays for all high school juniors to take the ACT, both because the state university system typically requires test scores from at least one standardized entrance exam, and as a means of assessing high schools.

Ogden said this year, because in-person classes were canceled across the state, the ACT is being moved to October, when students who would have taken it as juniors are seniors. But despite it still being available to all in-state students then, the waiver will help students who are already overburdened by the stress of the pandemic.

First-time freshmen applying to Montana's four-year schools will still need to prove they are college ready, however.

If students opt not to submit test scores, high school grades will be examined instead. According to the policy, which requires readiness in math and writing, students with either an overall 3.0 grade point average or at least a 2.5 GPA and at least a C in Algebra II and 11th grade English will be eligible for admission.

Information on how to access the conference call meeting for listening or the opportunity to submit public comment is available on the Montana University System website at mus.edu. The change to the testing requirement policy is the only item on the agenda.

