Regents expected to waive SAT and ACT admission requirements

The Montana University System is likely to waive college entrance exam requirements in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted both the availability of tests and the typical college enrollment cycle.
The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet via conference call Thursday, April 16, for a special meeting to approve the change, which would modify the requirement through September 2021.
Scores of colleges and universities across the country have dropped rules requiring students to submit SAT or ACT scores when applying, making the decision both due to closed testing sites and overwhelmed students forced to transition to remote learning.
Karen Ogden, a spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, said the proposed policy was meant to help remove a barrier for students who were already dealing with all the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s really just recognizing students have had so much disruption in their lives because of COVID, so this makes sure our policies recognize that and helps to take one thing off their plate," Ogden said.
In Montana, the Commissioner's Office traditionally pays for all high school juniors to take the ACT, both because the state university system typically requires test scores from at least one standardized entrance exam, and as a means of assessing high schools.
Ogden said this year, because in-person classes were canceled across the state, the ACT is being moved to October, when students who would have taken it as juniors are seniors. But despite it still being available to all in-state students then, the waiver will help students who are already overburdened by the stress of the pandemic.
First-time freshmen applying to Montana's four-year schools will still need to prove they are college ready, however.
If students opt not to submit test scores, high school grades will be examined instead. According to the policy, which requires readiness in math and writing, students with either an overall 3.0 grade point average or at least a 2.5 GPA and at least a C in Algebra II and 11th grade English will be eligible for admission.
Information on how to access the conference call meeting for listening or the opportunity to submit public comment is available on the Montana University System website at mus.edu. The change to the testing requirement policy is the only item on the agenda.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.