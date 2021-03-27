Reins of Hope: Missoula horse trainer takes in wild mustangs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I did a lot of research on Joe before I came up here,” said Carrie Simcox, a Fallon, Nevada, resident who’s getting a mustang through Reins of Hope. “It’s a really different experience he’s offering in working and training horses.”

Simcox was in town for a few days to get acquainted with Mo, a mustang Misner has been training for about 100 days. On Friday, Simcox’s goal was to get Mo bridled and simply walk with the horse without spooking him.

“Yesterday I spent the whole day just walking him,” Simcox said. “I have other horses at home that are bigger, and I’d prefer one that’s bigger, but something about him just spoke to me. People like mustangs for trail horses because you know they can go the distance. But they can also be dressage and show horses. That just proves what they can do with an opportunity. Even so, a lot of people where I live think of them as a nuisance animal.”