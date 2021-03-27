Reins of Hope: Missoula horse trainer takes in wild mustangs

After a long ride from the California desert, a mustang named C.J. looked unwilling to make one more trailer trek to its new home in Missoula.
Horse trainer Joe Misner and two helpers had maneuvered the gray horse into a small corral. Then they started folding the metal fence panels in, steadily shrinking the space where the panicky animal could run.
After dodging right and left to get away from Misner’s gaze, C.J. lunged to the one new space available: the open door of Jeff Stephens’ horse trailer.
“C.J.’s short for Calamity Jane,” Stephens’ 9-year-old granddaughter Scarlett said as she hopped in the truck to help bring home the latest addition to the family’s herd.
They’d come to the Reins of Hope Academy off Mullan Road to collect one of 23 wild mustangs brought up from the Devil’s Garden Wild Horse Territory in the Modoc National Forest of California last Sunday.
Reins of Hope serves multiple functions in the wild horse world. It’s an official pickup point for people who’ve purchased wild mustangs from the Forest Service for $1 apiece (plus the obligation to take care of the animal). Owner Melinda Corso operates a ranch that also serves as a youth therapy program. And Misner runs the Wild2Ride horse-training program, which teaches new mustang owners how to help their horses shift from wild to domestic life and potentially become trail, dressage or show performers.
“I did a lot of research on Joe before I came up here,” said Carrie Simcox, a Fallon, Nevada, resident who’s getting a mustang through Reins of Hope. “It’s a really different experience he’s offering in working and training horses.”
Simcox was in town for a few days to get acquainted with Mo, a mustang Misner has been training for about 100 days. On Friday, Simcox’s goal was to get Mo bridled and simply walk with the horse without spooking him.
“Yesterday I spent the whole day just walking him,” Simcox said. “I have other horses at home that are bigger, and I’d prefer one that’s bigger, but something about him just spoke to me. People like mustangs for trail horses because you know they can go the distance. But they can also be dressage and show horses. That just proves what they can do with an opportunity. Even so, a lot of people where I live think of them as a nuisance animal.”
The mustangs of Devil’s Garden descend from herds lost or abandoned by early Spanish pioneers. While the wild herds roam through both Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management territory, the two federal agencies have slightly different adoption policies. BLM has a holding facility with upwards of 50,000 horses awaiting private owners, but it also accepts back horses that don’t adapt to domestic life. The Forest Service horses get one-way tickets, so Misner feels extra pressure to help them settle.
Saddling a mustang named Sackett, Misner kept talking in a calm voice about what he wanted to do next with the bridle and bit. Part of the challenge, he said, was getting a once-wild horse to consider a human as the leader of its social herd instead of a potential predator.
“This isn’t about whispering,” Misner said, referring to the popular “Horse Whisperer” movie starring Robert Redford that was shot in Montana. “And it’s not a rodeo. We don’t bronc the horse out and break its spirit.”