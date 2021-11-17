 Skip to main content
Remains found in west Missoula identified as missing man

simonson

Taylor Simonson. 

 Courtesy photo

Remains found in the area of the West Fork of Petty Creek outside Missoula have been identified as Taylor Simonson.

Simonson, who was 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue, assisted by neighboring counties and multiple other agencies, conducted an extensive search of the area, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the sheriff's office. 

A cause of death was not mentioned.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest condolences to Simonson’s loved ones, and extends their gratitude to community members and volunteers who helped with search efforts, the post said. 

