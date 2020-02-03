Remains found near Missoula sewage plant

Authorities are investigating the human remains found Saturday near the city's wastewater treatment plant, not far from the Reserve Street Bridge.

Police were called to the treatment plant Saturday morning after an employee at the Missoula Wastewater Treatment Plant who was walking the grounds came across the the remains, according to Sgt. Travis Welsh of the Missoula Police Department.

Although confirmed to be human, investigators were not able to identify the remains, Welsh said.

"Detectives were called to investigate, and with the assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff's Department, the remains were recovered and sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation," Welsh said in an email Monday.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the death are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Missoula police at 406-552-6299 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.

