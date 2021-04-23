Remains of missing Polson man found near Garnet Ghost Town

A Polson man’s remains were found near Garnet Ghost Town after he had been reported missing for over two months.

Ben Griffing, 62, was reported missing on Feb. 4 after he had left for a hiking and winter camping trip, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The last known contact he had made was in Missoula on Jan. 22.

On April 1, his vehicle, a 1999 white Toyota Avalon, was located in Missoula County at the Garnet Ghost Town parking area off of Highway 200. Two weeks later on April 14, a backpack was found by hunters in an area about two miles from where Griffing’s vehicle was located, according to the Facebook post.

Following an intensive search effort by the Missoula Search and Rescue, his remains were found on April 15.

The Missoula County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death, the post said. No foul play is suspected.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Griffing,” the post said.

