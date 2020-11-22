Remembering Robert: RAL Trail will offer safe route for pedestrians, bicyclists

There will be times when the family will need to close the trail temporarily, including haying season, when deer are dropping their fawns and when the trail becomes too muddy. The landowners will require the public stay on the trail and not wander across private land.

The trail is expected to officially open to the public sometime before Christmas.

“We’re just really hopeful that this is something that will work for everyone,” Bessenyey said. “It’s really been exciting. It took a little bit of a leap of faith to make the decision to move forward…and the community followed. The support from the community has been wonderful.”

“We can’t fix things that have happened in the past,” she said. “Our hope is create a safe way for people to get from point A to point B and have some fun along the way. That seems to have been Robert’s motto too. If we can bring joy into this process and be able to do it in a safe way, that’s what has motivated us all along.”

The Leonardi family has felt that joy and support from the community too.