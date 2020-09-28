Remembering when ...

It fires up – thank the gods of deadline! It’s almost 10 p.m. and the streets are turning to ice. The Fairlane slides onto the one-way Fifth Street, turns north on Higgins Avenue, joins the line of drag cruisers that on other Friday nights its driver would be part of. The old car runs two yellow lights to get uptown, almost to the train station. The kid fumbles under the glint of a streetlight for his pen and notebook on the seat beside him. Up the outside set of stairs, then up another set, to the newsroom of the Missoulian.

Jeff Herman, legendary Missoulian sports editor, is waiting impatiently. Don Bloom is already back from the Griz game, and Bill Sager just pulled in from Sentinel.

Write your score up on the board, Herman instructs his new hire, gesturing toward a stick of chalk. Another kid reporter, John Blanchette, has a phone cradled to his ear taking a box score from St. Regis. Herman shows the new kid to a desk in a quiet alcove, or as quiet as it gets on a busy sports night, with phones ringing, typewriters clacking, and the Associated Press and UPI Unifax machines chattering and spitting out ticker tape reports for Laurie, the copy girl, to “clear and run.”

Off-white paper cut from newspaper rolls is rolled into an old electric typewriter, and the shaky long-haired kid begins his game story: