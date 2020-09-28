Remembering when ...

Let's see if we can reconstruct that night.
Climb with me up the steps to the Hellgate High School gym on the dark and snowy Friday evening of Feb. 1, 1974.
A wave of heat greets us as we walk in the gym door, and we're met with the ageless din of a high school basketball game getting ready to start — band booming, balls bouncing, cheerleaders cheering.
The Knights are taking on the top-ranked Bozeman Hawks on their two-year-old Tartan floor, a rubberized surface that was popular for a time in those days. Go ahead and find a seat in the balcony to your right, across the court from the team benches, and settle in as the buzzer signals game time. It's a good vantage point to watch Hawks coach Joe McKethen and the Knights' towering Russ Sheriff gather their teams together before the opening tip.
The two men belong to a golden era of Class AA boys’ basketball coaches. Two others, Sentinel’s Bob Luoma and Anaconda’s John Cheek, are facing off across town this night at the Spartans’ gym. Toby Kangas steers the Billings West Golden Bears, who will win the state title next month and do it again next year. Gene Espeland's Great Falls High Bison will follow in 1976, and Doug Palmer at Great Falls Russell the year after that.
The game begins. Sixteen years earlier Sheriff had 26 rebounds for the Montana Grizzlies in a game against Gonzaga, still a UM school record. He can only smile this night as his 6-foot-10 senior, Mark Reich, rips down 20.
Watch as Reich's supporting cast that includes seniors Steve Fairbank and Brad Graeter and soph sensation Blaine Taylor spot McKethen's Hawks a 13-point lead in the second quarter, then roar back to win by 63-50.
Taylor leads the Knights with 18 points. You and he can't know it, but down the snowy street at the Adams Field House, Jud Heathcote's Grizzlies are pounding the Idaho Vandals with the help of a 12-rebound night from undersized forward Eric Hays.
Years later Taylor and Hays will switch gyms. Taylor, after a stellar playing career, will coach the Grizzlies to two Big Sky Conference championships and NCAA berths. Hays will have a long and successful coaching stint at Hellgate, where he'll win three Class AA championships and mentor his own son. Jeff Hays, who was several years from being born on this night, will add two state titles and a couple of near-misses as the Knights’ head coach.
But back to February 1974.
If you look closely across the playing floor behind the scorer's bench you'll see a long-haired kid. He’s a senior at Sentinel, the two-time state champion, and had he been a better basketball player he’d be across town helping his buddies, who are trying to survive Anaconda’s upset bid. They’ll end up doing it, winning 69-64 behind the 31 points of senior Steve “Dumper” DeMers.
But the Sentinel kid is at Hellgate, spiral notebook open on the shaky table he shares with a couple of student managers keeping stats. He's more nervous than any of the players, and at the final buzzer he’s up and running. He zigs and zags through the celebrating home crowd, runs down the steps to the outer doors and trots to his 1966 Ford Fairlane parked two blocks away.
It fires up – thank the gods of deadline! It’s almost 10 p.m. and the streets are turning to ice. The Fairlane slides onto the one-way Fifth Street, turns north on Higgins Avenue, joins the line of drag cruisers that on other Friday nights its driver would be part of. The old car runs two yellow lights to get uptown, almost to the train station. The kid fumbles under the glint of a streetlight for his pen and notebook on the seat beside him. Up the outside set of stairs, then up another set, to the newsroom of the Missoulian.
Jeff Herman, legendary Missoulian sports editor, is waiting impatiently. Don Bloom is already back from the Griz game, and Bill Sager just pulled in from Sentinel.
Write your score up on the board, Herman instructs his new hire, gesturing toward a stick of chalk. Another kid reporter, John Blanchette, has a phone cradled to his ear taking a box score from St. Regis. Herman shows the new kid to a desk in a quiet alcove, or as quiet as it gets on a busy sports night, with phones ringing, typewriters clacking, and the Associated Press and UPI Unifax machines chattering and spitting out ticker tape reports for Laurie, the copy girl, to “clear and run.”
Off-white paper cut from newspaper rolls is rolled into an old electric typewriter, and the shaky long-haired kid begins his game story:
"When you're down by 13 points and nothing seems to be going right, look toward the defense. The Hellgate Knights did just that Saturday night as they switched to a tight zone defense in the second half to shell the Bozeman Hawks 63-50 at the Hellgate Gym."
In the next 45 minutes an amateurish story takes shape. It would escape the editor’s red pencil that this was Friday night, not Saturday. Not once does the word “basketball” appear, in the lede or anywhere else. Only in photographer Bob Cushman’s cutline would the fact surface that Bozeman was the No. 1 team in the state.
All told, the double-spaced story, agate boxscore and "-30-" at the end take up one full page of copy paper and half of another. The newsroom smells of ink and carpenter's glue, the latter in jars on desks throughout the room. Herman directs the kid to brush glue along the bottom of the first page and attach it to the top of the second. Then the editor grabs it and sits down with his red pencil. Herman is and will long be remembered as the best copy editor the kid ever had.
Somewhere in a cardboard box, in a basement just outside of Missoula, the yellowing marked-up version of that mundane midseason high school basketball game story is stowed today.
Forty-six years, seven months and 27 days have flown by between that shaggy 18-year-old's unremarkable christening into the newspaper world and a balding, almost 65-year-old's final Missoula Rewound column on the Missoulian payroll. It has been a good ride.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.