Remote work, interest rates, building costs surged home prices

Western Montana’s housing market got roiled by several factors during the pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn, according to Patrick Barkey, an economist and the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana.

“What happened was an unexpected, powerful surge in demand which was uncharacteristic of many other economic downturns,” Barkey explained. “That’s one reason why that caught a lot of people by surprise.”

The increase in demand was caused by the way COVID changed the way people work and live, he noted.

“Part of that demand was fueled by people’s desire to change their housing because they were either working from their house or were anxious to get away from people or were able to work in a different place than where their office was because of remote technology,” Barkey explained.

The increase in demand for housing was not unique to Montana, he said, and occurred pretty much everywhere in the nation.

“The surge in demand was also fueled by extremely low mortgage interest rates,” he said. “So like I say, it was an odd occurrence in many ways. It was an odd recession. It was a recession where people had a lot of money.”

The pace of new construction wasn’t keeping up with demand in Montana before the pandemic and it certainly didn’t keep up with an even more intense influx of buyers.

“So that big surge in demand, being unexpected, hit a market which was fairly constrained,” Barkey said. “There was just a couple months when the real estate industry froze up, like all industries did, particularly industries with a lot of personal contact. But the real estate industry quickly adapted to COVID and we were off to the races.”

In Montana, as in many places, demand hit a supply-constrained market. Barkey said there are a few reasons why the supply of homes was not enough to meet the number of people who wanted one.

“First, we really had been under-building for years,” he said. “The evidence for that is the fact that prior to the pandemic, in most of western Montana’s markets, prices were rising faster than incomes.

"Another factor is that it had become so expensive to build, which means you can’t build housing up fast enough, obviously. And third, there were a lot of houses that didn’t go on the market that might have for a variety of reasons.”

In the normal evolution of a housing market, many people often want to either trade up to a bigger house or trade down to a smaller place. For example, a couple that’s getting older and whose kids have left the house might not want to climb stairs anymore. So they want a condo or a smaller house. Or, a new family has kids and needs a bigger place. That usual churn stopped in large part during COVID.

“Many people were reluctant to sell for a variety of reasons,” Barkey noted. “They were reluctant because of COVID. They were concerned about how high prices would be when they turn around and become buyers so they didn’t sell. So a variety of factors came together and we had a huge bust-out of prices.”

Barkey acknowledged that lots of different people have a lot of different theories about why housing prices skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“People talk about vacation rentals, people talk about greedy builders, absentee landlords and all kinds of other things,” he said. “There’s a million different stories out there.”

He said a lot of people are confused about why there was so much demand in such a short time.

“Everyone was asking, ‘What did we do, manufacture a lot more people all the sudden?’” Barkey recalled. “But people owning multiple houses is a factor. There’s all kinds of reasons.”

Going forward, he said, there may be more building occurring in some segments of the market.

“What is occurring right now is of course that on the supply side, there is an improvement happening in multifamily construction,” he said. “So supply is reacting to this demand. For single-family homes, not so much.”

Higher mortgage interest rates, instituted by the Federal Reserve to ostensibly combat inflation, have also had an impact.

“First, higher rates obviously makes it more expensive to buy a house for those who are financing it,” Barkey said. “It does puncture the balloon, if you will, of the rush to buy a house when rates are low. So it’s taking a little steam out of the demand.”

However, all-cash buyers aren’t concerned with interest rates, so in markets where those types of purchases are common it’s not going to make a huge impact in demand.

Barkey said his overall takeway from the housing market during the pandemic was just how much housing people wanted to buy despite the historic economic slump that resulted from fears about the virus.

“It was surprising how many surprises we got during the pandemic,” he said. “The whole idea of people buying RVs and houses during those times hadn’t happened before.”