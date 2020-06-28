Renovation to restoration: Union Block's glory evades destruction — and discovery — for years

Authentic accuracy aside, Caras admitted it was by chance that this complete restoration was able to occur in the first place, since he didn’t know the facade lay underneath the steel and didn’t plan on the changes that the Union Block would eventually undergo.

And the Union Block’s good fortune persists in the face of another interesting fact.

Emy Scherrer, Missoula’s historic preservation officer, spelled out the paradox: Usually, old buildings are at their peak when the economy is at its lowest. People are a lot less willing to build or renovate during times of financial slumps. So we turn to the buildings already standing, which are built with a much longer lifetime. Buildings constructed in the late 1800s to early 1900s are expected to last as many as 200 years, Scherrer said, compared to the 35 years of modern buildings.

So, the Union Block is lucky because Missoula has had a lasting poor economy? Not quite.

“That’s the interesting thing,” Scherrer said. “Missoula hasn’t seen much economic decline. That’s why the Union Block is pretty unique.”

“The previous owners really probably just held on to it, when they could’ve sold for destruction,” she continued. “Which is really lucky for us and for Missoula.”