Renovation to restoration: Union Block's glory evades destruction — and discovery — for years

The Union Block on East Main Street has seen its fair share of history. Financed in the early 1890s by influential Missoulians Frank Higgins, Thomas Greenough and William Houston, it was a staple in downtown Missoula when horses and buggies dominated the streets.
There it stood, its granite and marble horse-drawn and hand-carved, for more than 60 years, before it was covered with a steel front and turned into a headquarters for the KGVO radio station. The building then became known as the Radio Central Building, with few alive today knowing about the original name — and facade — before the latter was rediscovered in 2019.
The building was saved from destruction several times — by chance, or maybe by fate.
“This building was slated to be torn down probably five times over the course of its history,” said Nick Caras, current owner of the Union Block building. “It was saved just by luck — by things outside of people’s control.”
Pat Williams, previous owner of the building and no relation to the longtime congressman, could only confirm two close calls. Once, in the early ‘70s, the building neighboring the Union Block caught fire, Williams said. The fire got so close to the Union Block that the then-owners, Williams’ parents, were told to start moving valuable items out. Then, in 2007, a developer had purchased the building from Williams, planning to tear it down and build a hotel. But, in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the developer lost investment funding and was forced to sell the building back.
“It’s one of those weird things,” Williams said. “If the economy wouldn’t have tanked, that building would no longer be standing.”
The good fortune doesn’t stop there. Caras, president and founder of Caras Real Estate, bought the building from Williams in 2018, with plans to renovate it completely and lease out the space for retail and offices.
Those plans changed quickly in June 2019, when construction workers peeled back the porcelain steel front of the building to discover the building’s original, hand-carved stone and marble facade perfectly preserved.
“We originally weren’t gonna be that ambitious. We didn’t know what was beneath the facade and hidden,” Caras said. “When we discovered it, we discovered we had a real treasure on our hands.”
Caras has a history of working on and restoring historic downtown buildings. His first project, the Hammond Arcade on Higgins Avenue, saw the restoration of much of the original woodwork and masonry. He is currently working on restoring the basement of that building, where the stone foundation can still be seen and traces of the 1933 fire that destroyed the Hammond Block still scar the granite.
The Union Block has no charred hieroglyphs of a past fire. But construction workers found other artifacts in the building and on the newly exposed facade.
Cullen Swatosh, superintendent of Sirius Construction, the company in charge of the restoration, said his workers found many relics in the building. Original measurements, notes, photos, signs and handmade nails are just some of the findings of which Swatosh and his employees can boast.
“Nobody knew. Nobody knew what was under there,” he said. “We were just flying around a whole day on the lift, taking measurements and finding new things, all these neat little buried treasures that got covered up.”
Swatosh described it as a type of archaeology, in a way. This connection to the past. And it lingered with him as he realized what the little artifacts really meant.
“When you see pencil marks and measurements on the original boards and bricks up there, you know, you realize everybody who wrote that is dead and gone,” he said. “So this is their lasting legacy.”
Caras, a fourth-generation Montanan, knows a bit about legacy. Caras Park, tucked between the Clarkfork and Front Street, was named after his great-grandfather. As a real estate developer, he’s committed to preserving history as much as possible.
“I think it’s important to hold on to our history and heritage as much as we can,” Caras said. “The whole goal is to be as architecturally authentic as possible.”
Authentic accuracy aside, Caras admitted it was by chance that this complete restoration was able to occur in the first place, since he didn’t know the facade lay underneath the steel and didn’t plan on the changes that the Union Block would eventually undergo.
And the Union Block’s good fortune persists in the face of another interesting fact.
Emy Scherrer, Missoula’s historic preservation officer, spelled out the paradox: Usually, old buildings are at their peak when the economy is at its lowest. People are a lot less willing to build or renovate during times of financial slumps. So we turn to the buildings already standing, which are built with a much longer lifetime. Buildings constructed in the late 1800s to early 1900s are expected to last as many as 200 years, Scherrer said, compared to the 35 years of modern buildings.
So, the Union Block is lucky because Missoula has had a lasting poor economy? Not quite.
“That’s the interesting thing,” Scherrer said. “Missoula hasn’t seen much economic decline. That’s why the Union Block is pretty unique.”
“The previous owners really probably just held on to it, when they could’ve sold for destruction,” she continued. “Which is really lucky for us and for Missoula.”
Restoration, compared to renovation, is important for many reasons, Scherrer said. There’s the eco-friendly aspect — that is, buildings that are already standing are far cheaper and produce far less waste than constructing new buildings (Scherrer pointed out that 40% of waste in landfills is the product of new construction. This number is reflected by environmental websites such as Earth 911).
On top of that, Scherrer spoke on the cultural aspect of restoration as a way to preserve history. She said there's a dichotomy between our American desire for newer and better, and our inclination to preserve our past — what’s special about the places we’re from.
“It's sort of an American thing. We always want new things,” she said. “Preservation is really a fight to preserve our culture, it's a fight against Anywhere USA. A connection and meaningfulness to our past.”
Chris Behan, assistant director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, said the sentiment for old buildings downtown has grown in Missoula, past the days where the desire for new and sleek reigned supreme.
“Downtown Missoula is a very eclectic thing; it's got all kinds of stuff,” Behan said. “But something about the stability of old brick makes people feel stable. There’s a nostalgia for it. We’ve come a long way, almost full circle.”
The Union Block has almost come full circle too.
Spared from a fire, saved by a financial crisis and re-discovered 70 years after its effective burial, the Union Block stands today, so close to its original — if not a bit updated, in accordance with modern building codes — figure, a symbol of the past at a time when people seem to be appreciating that kind of thing more and more.
Caras said the third floor is set to be complete within the year, and the facade even sooner.
“I think everybody who walks by the front or drives by the front is receiving a gift, this part of history right here,” said the construction foreman, Gene Swick, on a recent tour of the building.
“And it was just lying beneath the surface the whole time,” Caras finished.
