Renovations to Catlin Street police facility pass through committee

The Missoula Police Department on Catlin Street is another step closer to a remodel that includes adding locker rooms, a shower, security fencing and a larger, more secure parking lot.

On Wednesday the Public Safety and Health Committee voted 6-3, with three members of the City Council abstaining, to approve and authorize the mayor to sign the contract for the remodel, which is projected to cost $233,718.

Councilors John Contos, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka all voted against the measure, citing issues with usage of tax increment financing for the project.

"The way I see it, these TIF funds, if it wasn't for the TIF districts, these monies would be going to the counties and the schools," Ramos said. "In my opinion, we're essentially ... making the schools pay for this, by issue of having the TIF district right there, so this is just a funding issue."

The contract is with EPICC LLC, a general contractor based in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department submitted the capital improvement request to fund the alterations during the fiscal year 2021 budget process.

The police department bid the project in January. If approved, construction would begin in March. The original estimate of the project was $261,347.

"I think our police officers having access to both locker rooms and evidence storage is important ... I think in this day and age, where our officers regularly encounter environmental hazards, they shouldn't have to be taking [that] home to their families," said councilor Heidi West. "It's in the best interest of the public for our officers to have a place to change and shower should need be."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

