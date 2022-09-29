Renowned mountaineer Hilaree Nelson dies on Nepal's Manaslu

Legendary ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who stood upon and skied off the summits of the world's highest peaks, died this week after an avalanche swept her down the side of the world's eighth-highest mountain.

Nelson, 49, had just bagged the rarely reached true summit of Nepal's 26,781-foot Manaslu on Monday with her life and adventure partner, Jim Morrison, when the accident occurred. The pair were beginning to ski back down when a small avalanche swept Nelson off her feet. She plunged down Manaslu's precariously steep south face, according to social media posts from Morrison and reports from expedition companies. Morrison was able to safely ski down to a base camp and help organize search efforts.

Challenging weather Tuesday prevented a helicopter containing Morrison and Nepalese guides from getting much of a look at the mountain. A rescue team, including Morrison, was able to find and recover Nelson's icebound body Wednesday, thousands of feet below the summit.

Snowstorms had battered the peak in recent days, during its busiest season to date, creating dangerous conditions and a separate large avalanche on Monday that killed at least one climber lower on the mountain.

A longtime Telluride, Colorado, resident who grew up in Seattle, Nelson attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs. She then embarked on five winters of skiing and mountaineering around Chamonix, France, a mecca for both activities, particularly in combination. Already a champion extreme skier, in 1999 she joined the North Face athlete team as a rising ski mountaineer. At the time of her death, she was the team's first female captain and the second mountaineer to serve as captain, following Bozeman's Conrad Anker.

In 2002, Nelson notched first-ever ski descents on five peaks in Mongolia's Altai range. In 2005, she summited and skied off Nepal's 26,864-foot Cho Oyu, the sixth-highest peak in the world, without supplemental oxygen.

In Telluride, Nelson honed her skills in the surrounding San Juan Mountains and, in between expeditions around the globe, waited tables at a popular Asian cuisine restaurant. A 2005 travel story in The New York Times recommended that visitors to the exclusive ski enclave visit the "cozy and hip Honga's Lotus Petal," where "your waitress might be Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer just back from an expedition to Nepal or Russia."

By 2007, another Times travel story noted that Nelson, then married, was no longer waiting tables in Telluride.

In 2012, Nelson became the first woman to stand atop both Mount Everest and Lhotse, the world's highest and fourth-highest peaks, in a 24-hour period. She also notched the first female ski descent of the Makalu La Couloir on the 27,825-foot Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak, which straddles the border between Nepal and China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

As her alpine conquests grew, Nelson gained a reputation as a leading ski mountaineer who remained humbly human despite executing superhuman feats. A 2014 National Geographic Explorers grant led to an unsuccessful, and nearly disastrous, attempt on Myanmar's highest peak, the remote 19,295-foot Hkakabo Razi. The expedition, which nearly ran out of food, is chronicled in the short documentary "Down to Nothing."

"I don’t want people to see a role model as an icon, as this perfect thing, because that’s not what it is," Nelson told Adventure Journal in 2020. "I’m not perfect. I’ve made a lot of mistakes. I’m just living life, and I really want people to understand that to get to be successful at anything takes a lot of work and a lot of sacrifice. I don’t want to be put on a pedestal; I want to be seen as a role model who’s a real person and who helps people understand that they can do great things while being very imperfect."

But her career was mostly punctuated with groundbreaking firsts, often not just for women, but for anyone — a point Anker made to The New York Times' John Branch in a call Wednesday: "She was there with the strongest men, an equal to Jim. In that sense, her ability to take on gender perceptions was pretty remarkable."

In 2017 Nelson, Morrison and Chris Figenshau made the first American ascent, and the first ever ski descent, of India's 21,165-foot Papsura, known as "the Peak of Evil" — 20 years after she saw a photo of the mountain, and four years after an initial failed attempt. Upon their return from India, Nelson and Morrison summited Denali via the treacherous Cassin Ridge and skied down the Messner Couloir, a 5,000-foot elevator shaft of snow and ice.

In 2018, Nelson completed what was considered by many to be the greatest ski mountaineering descent. She returned to once again climb the Everest-adjacent Lhotse and, joined by Morrison, made the first ever ski descent of the 27,940-foot peak. The feat earned her a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award. The expedition was recorded in the 23-minute documentary "Lhotse," shown as part of the 2019–20 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

"Lhotse" was also shown at the Bozeman Ice Festival on Dec. 13, 2019 — Nelson's 47th birthday — and Nelson and Morrison attended in person to take audience questions and share photos from the expedition. The audience surprised her by singing happy birthday. In the film and speaking to the packed auditorium at Bozeman Center for Arts & Culture, Nelson and Morrison explained how the pair connected, through her reckoning with divorce and his with deep personal grief. In 2011, Morrison's then wife, a private pilot, and their two young children died when their small plane crashed outside Barstow, California.

Now, Morrison is grieving Nelson, who is also survived by her two teenage sons, former husband, parents and siblings.

"There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," he stated in an Instagram post Wednesday announcing her death. "She has been the beacon of light in my life day in and day out."

Morrison described summiting the peak "in tough conditions" around 10:42 a.m. local time, before a quick transition to skis. The pair planned "to ski around the corner and regroup with our Sherpa team."

"I skied first and after a few turns Hilaree followed and started a small avalanche," Morrison wrote. "She was swept off her feet and carried down a narrow snow slope down the south side (opposite from climbing route) of the mountain over 5000'. I did everything I could to locate her but was unable to go down the face as I hoped to find her alive and live my life with her."

"My loss is indescribable and I am focused on her children and their steps forward," the post concluded. "(Hilaree Nelson) is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls. Peace be with us all. Pray for her family and community which is broadly stretched across our planet. I’m devastated by the loss of her."