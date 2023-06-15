A disabled, elderly couple in Missoula recently had their monthly rent raised by over $700 after a new company bought their apartment complex and are baffled about what to do or where to go in the expensive housing market here.

"I'm going into major panic attacks," said Janice Hensel. "I don't know what to do, either laugh or go crazy. It takes my breath away. I don't know where we're going to go.

"It's like climbing Mt. Everest with no oxygen, I just kind of sink into a frozen incapacity."

Their story illustrates Missoula's red-hot housing market, where strong demand and tight supply means landlords are incentivized to get the maximum possible rent. When income properties come into new ownership, tenants are bearing the cost of paying off the exorbitant new mortgage.

Rent prices in Missoula, and across Montana and the region, have steadily increased more than wages for much of the last decade.

The median household income in Missoula County, according to the Montana Department of Labor, increased 23.9% from 2017 to 2021, from $54,311 per year to $66,803.

In that same time, the median monthly rent in Missoula County rose from $782 to $1,034, a 30.5% increase, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

The statistics are largely the same for Montana as a whole, and the state is in the midst of a severe affordable housing crisis.

Hensel and her husband Bob Burt, ages 63 and 68 respectively, have lived for eight years in a complex on Harrison Street in the Rattlesnake neighborhood. Up until late last year, they were paying $1,200 a month for the three-bedroom apartment. The complex was owned by a local attorney for many years, but when he passed away his family sold the property. In December of last year, the property became owned by an LLC called BlueSky1998, according to public records. The company has an office in Missoula.

Hensel and Burt's year-long lease expired last year, and the new property owners gave them a new monthly rent rate of $1,930, a rent increase of roughly 60%.

The new owners also told them they were going to a new month-to-month lease and that they'd eventually need to move out because the apartment was going to be renovated. After giving them nine months to find a place, they were given a 90-day notice to vacate.

Hensel worked as a paralegal for many years but is now on disability income. Her husband recently suffered a brain aneurism.

"My take on this entire situation is they want to move us out so they can increase the rent," Hensel said. "I'm losing my own mind as I go trying to box and pack everything from living here for eight years. And looking at the apartments in Missoula, everyone has a long list of waiting periods."

The Missoulian spoke with a person who identified themselves as the "landlord agent" for the apartment complex. The agent declined to give their name on the record but agreed to be quoted.

"We are reaching up to the market price with all the properties we have," the agent explained. "We can't control market price. Our prices are relatively low compared to what is in the market. We have this place scheduled for renovations, as the bathroom needs upgraded and other renovations are needed."

The agent said they've cooperated with housing authorities to help the couple find new housing and have followed all legal responsibilities. The agent also noted that they didn't charge the couple the service dog fee, because Hensel is disabled, and they gave them the nine-month extension.

"The market is pushing us in different directions," the agent explained. "There are people waiting for units and people offering us higher rent from out-of-state. We're trying to keep existing prices as much as we can."

When an apartment gets put on the market, the agent said, there might be 50 to 60 people who immediately call.

"So now we're not even putting units on the market due to high demand," the agent said. "Last year we had 66 people ask for one apartment and we had to stop advertising. It was a one-bedroom, one-bath and people were offering $1,500 and we were only asking $1,250. It's reasonable for us because demand is so high. We try to support what we have in front of us and not go after big money. We understand not everyone can afford it."

Hensel said she believes Montana needs to do more to protect renters from exorbitant price increases.

"You know, our Legislature has got to get a hold of this," she said. "This is happening throughout the community. They're just saying 'move, vacate.' We're not 20 years old anymore, to pack boxes and everything we've got in there."

She said they're working with a social worker to find housing, but as of early this week they still hadn't found anything they could afford that they could move into right away.

Several bills that would have strengthened renter protections died in the last session of the Montana Legislature.

House Bill 785, a bill that would have required landlords to give a 60-day notice when changing rental agreement terms or if they refuse to offer a new lease, died in the Montana Senate. The current law allows for just a 30-day notice. It was sponsored by Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula.

House Bill 927, which would have allowed state coal trust funds money for loans to support price-controlled housing for low-income residents, died in the Senate. It was sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell.

Another bill that strengthened protections for landlords passed the Legislature and was recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Sponsored by Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, HB 282 revises rental laws. It allows a landlord to issue a 24-hour “notice to correct” or obtain immediate injunctive relief to compel access to a unit if a tenant refuses to allow lawful access or replaces a lock. If the 24-hour notice to correct is not remedied, the landlord is able to issue a three-day notice to terminate the rental agreement.

For Hensel, trying to take care of her husband as basically a 24/7 caregiver and moving is too much for her to take.

"It's just exhausting," she said. "Like, I can't cope with this."