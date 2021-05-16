Renters in Missoula see huge price increases, few options

Paul Burow, a property manager and Realtor in Missoula who often compiles statistics about renter incomes and rent prices for the Missoula Organization of Realtors, said this year has seen historically high competition for apartments and houses.

"Our biggest issue with rental stuff right now is just supply," he said. "Probably on a typical year, two or three years ago before the pandemic, I'd be processing 40-50 move-outs. And I've got like four right now. People aren't moving. If something does come up, the prices are getting jacked because we have a waiting list of people who want it."

Property managers also work for the owner of the property, he noted.

"It's not that we're trying to take advantage, but holy cow, our job is to rent things at the highest price possible and people are paying anything right now," he said. "I feel bad for everybody."

Several Missoula renters told the Missoulian stories of rent prices increasing drastically after their building was sold but asked for anonymity because they feared repercussions.

Barr said Missoula is in danger of replicating another high-priced city.