Repairs to holes through the Maclay Bridge roadway are set to begin Oct. 7, closing the river crossing for up to two weeks and detouring school buses, Missoula County announced Monday.
Earlier this month, the Bitterroot River was visible through multiple holes in the pavement, which appeared to be roughly five or six inches in diameter. The road sagged at the ruptures as cars drove over them and the area surrounding them.
The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The asphalt will be stripped down to the frame and replaced at each of the six joints.
The holes had developed at a couple of the joints, where it was clear from the color of the pavement patches had been previously made.
After the first week of work, the bridge will reopen for the weekend. It will close again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. If work is complete by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, it will reopen.
To travel between the Blue Mountain or Big Flat areas and the east side of the river, drivers will need to use U.S. Highway 93 at Blue Mountain Road or Kona Ranch Road.
Robert Mitchell, general manager of Beach Transportation, said school bus routes for Target Range school and Big Sky High School that cross the bridge will run on time in the morning and drop kids off at home about 10 to 15 minutes late while the buses are detoured.
When the holes developed, county engineer Erik Dickson estimated the cost of the repairs to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
The bridge has been part of a long running controversy about rehabilitating the small one-lane structure, costing the county millions, versus building a new two-lane bridge at the western end of South Avenue, which the state and federal government would fund.