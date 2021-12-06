Report: Big chunk of renting households in Missoula County are extremely low-income

Nearly a quarter of all affordable housing units in Missoula County are set have their subsidies for affordability expire over the next 10 years, according to a recent report by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana.

“This is concerning as Missoula is already one of the more unaffordable counties in the state,” wrote economist Brandon Bridge, the study’s author, who now teaches college in Flathead County. “Significant resources will need to be devoted to rehabilitation and revitalization to maintain current levels of affordable housing in the county.”

He found that the county has 2,089 housing units that receive one or more federal subsidies to keep rents low enough for low-income earners. But 473 of those, 23%, will have all of their subsidies expire in the next decade. His data comes from the National Housing Preservation Database.

Some examples of subsidies that expire after a certain amount of time are the Low Income Housing Tax Credits program, the Home Investment Partnerships Program, the Section 8 program and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Program.

Missoula County has 48,608 households, and 18,872 of those are renters. The area median income for all households in the county is $51,270, but 11,700 households earn less than 50% of that. Over 6,500 households in the county earn less than $15,381 a year, meaning they are classified as "extremely low-income" by the federal government.

Of renter households in the county, half are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than a third of their income to housing. There are only 42 affordable housing units in Missoula County for every 100 households earning extremely low income, which is the lowest among the seven most-populated counties in the state.

In 2016, there were 4,341 applications for federal Housing Choice Vouchers in the county but only 285 vouchers were issued.

Alex Horowitz, a researcher for the nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts, told a legislative committee last week that institutional investors like to snap up properties in markets where rents are rising and not enough housing is being built.

He said real estate investors are looking for markets with constrained levels of new home construction because if there aren’t enough new homes getting built in a market, vacancy rates are below normal and there’s more people competing for fewer rentals. That means landlords can hike rents, and investors get a nice return.

In Missoula, the apartment rental vacancy rate was at 1.04% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors. A normal vacancy rate is at least 5%, according to most experts, so that’s why the average rent in Missoula has increased by 16% over the last year.

Ashlyn Place, a 68-unit multifamily apartment building on Wyoming Street in Missoula, was recently listed for sale as an investment opportunity for anyone willing to invest at least $25,000, according to the financial media outlet Benzinga. The deal was being sponsored by a company called Roundhouse, a which also owns the 224-unit Corso apartments nearby along with the Copper Run at Reserve complex and the Mullan Reserve complex. The listing for the investment in Ashlyn Place noted that the Missoula market is seeing a 20-year low vacancy rate, which means investors can expect to get a targeted internal rate of return of 15%.

Bridge, the economist who wrote the report on affordable housing, said that communities that have affordable homes for workers have stronger economies.

“When housing becomes unaffordable, it imposes costs on entire communities, but the most vulnerable in society bear the brunt of those costs,” he noted. “Housing affordability will likely be a challenge that Montanans continue to face in the coming years, and as such it deserves a place in public conversation.”

