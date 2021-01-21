Report: Cost of living a challenge to Missoula County residents

Citing an abundance of parks, trails and recreational opportunities, the majority of Missoula County residents gave an above-average rating to the county's quality of life.
And 80% of residents who participated in a new survey said they planned to stay in the county for the next five years.
On the other hand, residents’ assessments of the cost of living, employment opportunities and the availability of affordable housing were much lower than national averages. And residents' perception of their personal economic future was worse than in other communities across the nation.
That's according to the 2020 Missoula County Community Survey, which the county commissioned from the National Research Center to assess the perceived livability of the county. This information will inform county leaders about how they are serving residents, help determine future resource allocation, and see how the county compares with over 600 communities nationally.
The survey was mailed to 1,700 county residents, of whom 538 responded, including 370 city residents and 168 unincorporated residents. It asked residents to rate how they feel about the county in categories relating to health and wellness, safety, livability, the economy and education, among others.
Respondents cited a high quality of life and recreation opportunities as key assets of Missoula County. More than 80% of respondents called Missoula County a good place to live. Just over four out of five said Missoula County has ample opportunities in the realms of education, culture and arts.
But only one out of three rated the availability of affordable child care as excellent or good. And few thought the county had enough affordable housing.
The survey did not include any "major surprises," said Casey Gannon, the county's strategic initiatives manager.
When asked to select the reasons they chose to live in Missoula County, about two-thirds of respondents selected the county’s open space/views and recreational opportunities. And ranking well above national averages, 91% of respondents rated Missoula County's recreational opportunities as good or excellent, 92% rated fitness opportunities as good or excellent and 79% of respondents rated the county's open spaces as good or excellent.
Housing prices have soared in Missoula with the median sales price from January through October of this year hitting $345,000 and the rental apartment vacancy rate in Missoula was essentially zero in September with the market-rate rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $960 per month.
To address the housing crisis, the City of Missoula created an Office of Housing and Community Development a few years ago to create policy recommendations, many of which have yet to be implemented. In 2020, the city approved funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and created a new office to streamline development and increase the overall supply of housing. The city is also recruiting members for the Affordable Housing Oversight Committee.
While the city and county work with developers and nonprofits to push along several affordable housing projects, including the Villagio and the Trinity complexes, the county is also embarking on affordable housing initiatives of its own. Chet Crowser, Missoula County Community and Planning Services director, said the county is in the process of interviewing candidates for a full-time housing specialist, and is requesting proposals for a consultant to develop a county-wide affordable housing strategy.
"For the county at least, we're sort of getting just getting started," Crowser said, adding that the county will coordinate with the city to make sure they're not duplicating efforts.
The Missoula County Community Survey combines responses from city and county residents so it is difficult to tell, in some categories, which issues pertain more to the city or county.
For example, only 28% rated the traffic flow on major streets as excellent or good. But the majority of county roads experience far less traffic than those within city limits.
The intersection of 14th Street West and Ronan Street is just one example of why respondents may have rated ease of travel by bicycle in Missoula County as 73% (above the national average) and ease of travel by car as 48% (below the national average).
Cars often pile up at the intersection where the north link and the south link of the Bitterroot Trail come together while a flashing pedestrian crossing sign gives right-of-way to walkers, joggers and cyclists.
The trail provides cross-town connectivity and a clear indicator of why 87% of respondents rated the availability of walking paths and trails as excellent or good. But the piling up of cars heading east from a busy intersection at Mount Avenue one block away, and cars heading west to escape Reserve Street traffic, may indicate one reason that residents are less happy about driving conditions.
Other points of the survey that bring into question the weight of city responses are that only 25% respondents rated road repair as excellent or good, lower than the national average. County Public Works Director Shane Stack said Missoula County's weighted average pavement condition index for collector roads is 70 out of 100, and 67 for residential streets.
"It's good to get people's feedback on their perception but it's also good to get the data too and look at what the data shows," Stack said.
Stack said the county is trying to put more money toward road improvements, which will now include funds from a local gas tax recently passed by Missoula County commissioners. Money from the gas tax won't cover all requested road improvements, however. Stack said about $3 million would be needed for pavement fixes while the county's yearly budget for those improvements is only about $400,000.
Some points also bring into question outside impacts on certain categories. About 44% of respondents rated the availability of quality mental health care as good or excellent, similar to the national average.
Megan Bailey, executive director with Sunburst Community Foundation, a mental health center, said that mental health care is often cost-prohibitive for many people who have high-deductible insurance plans or plans that don't include mental health services.
"Paying out of pocket for mental health, even mediocre mental health, is pretty cost-prohibitive," Bailey said. "At a minimum, you're looking at $50 an hour. I don't care what kind of money you're making, you're probably not going to be able to afford that."