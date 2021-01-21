Report: Cost of living a challenge to Missoula County residents

To address the housing crisis, the City of Missoula created an Office of Housing and Community Development a few years ago to create policy recommendations, many of which have yet to be implemented. In 2020, the city approved funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and created a new office to streamline development and increase the overall supply of housing. The city is also recruiting members for the Affordable Housing Oversight Committee.

While the city and county work with developers and nonprofits to push along several affordable housing projects, including the Villagio and the Trinity complexes, the county is also embarking on affordable housing initiatives of its own. Chet Crowser, Missoula County Community and Planning Services director, said the county is in the process of interviewing candidates for a full-time housing specialist, and is requesting proposals for a consultant to develop a county-wide affordable housing strategy.

"For the county at least, we're sort of getting just getting started," Crowser said, adding that the county will coordinate with the city to make sure they're not duplicating efforts.

The Missoula County Community Survey combines responses from city and county residents so it is difficult to tell, in some categories, which issues pertain more to the city or county.