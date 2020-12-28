Report: Gender pay gap narrows in MT, but still wide

Montana women earn only 73.2 cents for every dollar that Montana men make, but it's still an improvement over the 68.4 cents they were earning in 2013.
That's according to the 2020 Final Report of the Montana Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force, a group of economists, lawmakers, government officials, business leaders and others who've been raising awareness about the gender pay gap since Governor Steve Bullock convened them in 2013.
"With the disparity of a quarter on the dollar, when graduating from college it takes women 4-6 years longer to pay off their student debt than a guy with the same degree," said State Sen. Diane Sands, a Democrat from Missoula, and member of the task force. "When she wants to buy a house, it takes longer to accumulate enough for a down payment. When she's ready to retire, her income for a lifetime is over $1 million less than it should have been, simply because of a long cumulative history of structural inequality."
Barb Wagner, another task force member and chief economist at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, said there are many factors that help explain why the wage gap exists.
"Gender bias plays a role in each of these explanatory factors," Wagner said. "One of the largest differences between male and female workers is that women are more likely to work part-time in their paid positions."
According to the 2019 American Time Use Survey, working men spend an average of 6.7 hours per day working, while employed women spend an average of 5.7 hours in paid work, she noted.
"Women typically spend this additional hour doing unpaid family and household work," Wagner said. "When comparing median wages for full-time, year-round workers only, thus removing the influence of hours worked), the median earnings of Montana women are still 76 percent of their male counterparts."
Women also tend to work in lower-paying occupations, she noted. Roughly one-third of women work in lower-paid service and office occupations in the state.
"While lower-paid occupations help to partially explain the gender pay gap, the predominance of women in lower-paid occupations is also evidence of discrimination," Wagner said. "Research suggests women are 9 percent less likely than an equally qualified man to be offered a job among low-wage jobs, but that disparity increases to women being 50 percent less likely than an equally qualified male among high-wage jobs."
She added that women earn median wages at or above males in less than 3 percent of occupations.
"Meaning that there are very few occupational choices a woman can choose that would lead to equal wages with her male counterparts," she said.
Wagner explained that gender bias is a cultural issue.
"Gender bias occurs equally in female and male hiring managers," she said. "It's not necessarily a gender issue. When people are doing hiring, there's some underlying assumptions about what the right person looks like."
Although part of the wage gap can be explained by the fact that there are many more men in high-paying jobs like the construction and mining industry, that's not the whole story.
Wagner said that on average, female nurses make less than male nurses and female doctors make less than male doctors.
"Within each occupation women earn less, on average," she said.
The gender pay gap affects the entire state economy, she said.
"70 percent of Montana households with kids under 18 have a working mom and rely on that woman for income," she said. "So it really does affect all of our Montana communities and economies throughout the state."
Wagner said the goal of the task force is raising awareness, but she said a study out of Harvard showed that some businesses that have wage transparency get more productivity out of all workers and have less of a wage gap.
Sands said there have been multiple attempts to pass wage transparency laws in Montana, but those were killed in committee, most recently in 2017 and 2019. She said the people opposed to it said that wage transparency resulted in too many arguments in workplaces. Nevertheless, she hopes to introduce similar legislation in 2021. She said proposed legislation that would make it illegal for employers to ask about previous wages has also failed in Montana.
Sands believes that many women are paid less because they disclose how much they were paid in a previous job, and the cycle repeats itself. She gives a lot of credit to Gov. Bullock for trying to tackle the issue and creating the task force his first year in office. The task force has been extended until 2022.
"The biggest thing this (task force) has done is dealing with the reality that the first wage a woman gets as an adult frequently sets the course for earnings for the rest of her life," Sands said. "So it is critical to address training for women in how to negotiate for jobs and ask for raises."
Wagner also said that while much improvement needs to be made, the narrowing of the gap since 2013 is significant and much of that is probably attributable to the work done by the task force.
"Montana workers, employers, and families have all responded positively to the information provided by the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force, making changes in their pay and bonus structures to address inequities," she said. "Improving awareness has made a difference, but other policy changes such as paid family leave and paycheck transparency may also be effective in further reducing the gender wage gap."
Bullock said in a statement that minority women are even likelier to experience a wider pay gap.
"Women of color face even greater pay discrepancies," he said. "First Nations women make 58 percent less than men. That is not acceptable. All Montanans, regardless of race or gender, should have equal opportunity to thrive and prosper."
To read the full report visit online at https://equalpay.mt.gov/Portals/203/shared/docs/FinalReport.pdf.