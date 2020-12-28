Report: Gender pay gap narrows in MT, but still wide

Sands believes that many women are paid less because they disclose how much they were paid in a previous job, and the cycle repeats itself. She gives a lot of credit to Gov. Bullock for trying to tackle the issue and creating the task force his first year in office. The task force has been extended until 2022.

"The biggest thing this (task force) has done is dealing with the reality that the first wage a woman gets as an adult frequently sets the course for earnings for the rest of her life," Sands said. "So it is critical to address training for women in how to negotiate for jobs and ask for raises."

Wagner also said that while much improvement needs to be made, the narrowing of the gap since 2013 is significant and much of that is probably attributable to the work done by the task force.

"Montana workers, employers, and families have all responded positively to the information provided by the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force, making changes in their pay and bonus structures to address inequities," she said. "Improving awareness has made a difference, but other policy changes such as paid family leave and paycheck transparency may also be effective in further reducing the gender wage gap."

Bullock said in a statement that minority women are even likelier to experience a wider pay gap.