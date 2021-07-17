Report: High-tech industry thrived in Montana during pandemic

Henderson said many tech companies were able to adapt to the changes brought on by the pandemic.

“It was interesting to see the way a lot of tech companies were pretty well-positioned to make it through the pandemic with a more rapid adoption of technology,” she said. “The ease with which a lot of tech companies were able to shift to remote work helped them navigate the choppy waters of 2020.”

Sherri Davidoff, the founder of Missoula-based cybertechnology firm LMG Security, told the Missoulian in the spring of 2021 that the pandemic was beneficial for her business in many ways.

First and foremost, the shift to remote work allowed her staff to save time and money.

“And so now our consultants don't have to travel,” Davidoff explained. “They used to be on airplanes all the time. We used to have to take a day to go out to the East Coast and a day to fly back and then we multiply that by, like, you know 20 consultants, and all of a sudden, that's a huge amount of time that was being wasted on travel which now we can put to good productive work.”

