Part of the solution to stressors facing popular outdoors tourism destinations could be as simple as having tourists pay their fair share to communities they visit.

That, plus a focus on affordable housing and proactive local and regional planning, are among key solutions contained in a 37-page report from Headwaters Economics that examines the double-edged sword of benefits and burdens for communities known for their outdoor recreation amenities.

In short, people across the U.S., especially the West, are increasingly visiting and moving to communities with outdoor recreation traits like forested public lands, trails, lakes, mountains and wildlife. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated that trend. Influxes of tourists and new residents bring economic benefit to such communities, but also often stress a community's relatively small number of permanent residents and workers by burdening housing, infrastructure and finances. It's usually the local residents who pay for services and infrastructure that benefit tourists and second-home owners, the report stated. And growing visitation and new residents can degrade the very qualities that made a place attractive to begin with.

"The Amenity Trap: How high-amenity communities can avoid being loved to death," focuses on four broad categories in which tourism destinations increasingly struggle: housing, infrastructure and public services, fiscal policy, and natural disasters. The report examines how increasing levels of outdoor-recreation tourism can become stressors in those areas, and how some communities have leveraged the economic benefit of that tourism to address the challenges it creates. The Bozeman-based think tank released the report last month. Many of the report's recommendations returned to concepts of using funds generated by tourism to address tourism's negative impacts, rather than using the funds to simply promote more tourism. The report also highlighted the coupling of affordable housing planning with economic development planning — to make sure housing isn't left behind as a place grows — and the need for preemptive planning before growth becomes a critical stressor.

"More people and new development can put pressures on existing infrastructure and contribute to growing inequality, including dramatic increases in housing costs that force long-time residents out or into the crisis of homelessness," the report stated. "Fiscal health, public discourse, and community well-being can be overcome with challenges. The paradox of a place with natural attractions that make it a great place to live but also threaten it with being 'loved to death' is what is known as the amenity trap."

Tourism and new residents also bring benefit through a positive feedback cycle in which tourists and new arrivals tell other people who in turn become tourists or new residents themselves. Increased visitation leads to new and expanded businesses, which then facilitate more visitation.

"Research shows that these amenities’ economic power extends well past tourism by helping to keep current residents and attract new ones," the report stated. "Many new residents to amenity destinations first visited as tourists. Many people moving to amenity destinations bring their business or entrepreneurial idea, their retirement nest-eggs, or their remote work. These new residents in turn support a host of other businesses in a community and contribute to a robust, resilient economy.

"As communities recognize the economic opportunity potential from outdoor recreation, many are developing and marketing their natural amenities as part of a focused economic development strategy to diversify economies. This is particularly true in rural communities and places historically dependent on resource extraction like oil and gas, mining, and timber."

As communities grapple with the challenges that accompany growth, such as limited and more expensive housing or a small tax base unable to afford infrastructure upgrades, the report stated, local governments have three general options for how to react: do nothing, react suddenly, or plan. Doing nothing allows challenges to compound, the report argued, while reactionary measures can actually exacerbate problems. For example, limiting building permits to slow the rate of development could decrease housing stock relative to demand, which will lead to skyrocketing housing prices. But "communities that plan proactively can anticipate and direct growth rather than being subject to the pressures of the market."

Housing

That philosophy featured heavily in the report's recommendations to address housing, alongside advice to tweak regulations to limit vacation rentals and promote housing density, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), affordable long-term rentals and home sales to local workers. Durango, Colorado, for example, offered residents an "ADU amnesty" period in 2016 in which residents could gain legal approval of previously illegitimate spaces. In 2022 the city began offering $8,000 incentives to homeowners who constructed new ADUs and rented them to local workers. The city also reduced the ADU parking requirements in zoning code which may have been stifling ADU construction.

In places that lack enough workers to build and maintain housing, the report suggested that off-site construction of modular buildings could allow for continued housing construction in lieu of local builders. One such development, a 24-unit project near Telluride, Colorado, was being built four hours away in Buena Vista, the report noted.

In Montana, Bozeman is among communities that have limited short-term rentals, particularly those that aren't part of an owner's primary residence. Some places limit the total number of vacation rentals, the report noted, whole others cap them as a percentage of overall housing units, such as 3% of total. Other communities, like Summit County, Colorado, paid property owners in cash to lease housing units to local workers rather than use them as vacation rentals. The program housed 153 local workers in the 2021–22 winter season by converting 70 vacation rentals into long-term rentals, the report stated.

But programs to increase affordable housing often draw opposition from some locals, particularly a community's wealthiest residents. In Whitefish, the report noted, ultra-wealthy second-home owners and residents joined forces to thwart a proposed affordable housing development by threating to end support for local charitable causes. Such opposition, the report posited, could be overcome by developing affordable housing projects at the regional level and with broad stakeholder involvement.

Infrastructure

The report again cited Montana for infrastructure challenges and local opposition: A proposed wastewater treatment plant in Flathead County, needed to handle sewage in the nation's fastest growing area of its size, has drawn concerns from many residents over the facility's cost and possible impacts.

In contrast, the report noted, in places with few permanent residents but booming tourism visitation, the cost of infrastructure to support tourism levels is often borne by the few locals who pay property taxes in a community. West Yellowstone has 1,100 residents, the report noted, but sees more than 4 million visitors each year. The visitors place immense strain on the town's emergency response agencies, which are funded by local budgets alone.

"Costs to public services and infrastructure can be tricky to separate from routine costs, leading many communities to overestimate the economic value of tourism and/or fail to create systems to capture costs from visitors," the report stated. "For instance, the American Prairie Reserve, a large-scale conservation effort managed by a nonprofit in central Montana, has contributed nearly $39 million in economic development to the region since 2002. However, this estimate does not account for the costs of gravel road maintenance and emergency services that local governments have had to absorb as a result of APR’s activities."

The report suggested diverting tourism tax revenue, such as levies on hotel rooms, toward infrastructure. Historically, communities generally spend such revenue on further proposing tourism — something the report noted is mandated by state law in some states. Also, the report stated, although infrastructure decisions are usually made locally, needs are often regional. Coordinated region planning can pool resources to provide wider benefit.

Montana prevents municipalities from implementing local option sales taxes, the report stated. But if it were allowed, a 3% tax on nonessential goods in Gallatin County could raise about $30 million annually to go toward infrastructure. The report argued that such a system would more fairly share the cost of infrastructure between residents and visitors.

Finances

Another challenge for tourism towns is that they're often almost solely reliant on tourism for economic activity, the report stated, which leaves them unprepared for seasonal changes or declines in tourism. Also, many tourism communities were formerly reliant on natural resources extraction. Fiscal policy in those places may be well suited to generate revenue from mining, for example, but not for a tourism industry that has since replaced mining.

Along with general diversification of revenue beyond only tourism, the report suggested that communities make sure they develop revenue sources to capture tourism dollars. Montana's resort tax, the report noted, allows "tourism-dependent" towns with fewer than 5,500 people to charge additional sales taxes on things like lodging, restaurants, bars and resort facilities.

"Voters in these communities both choose whether to enact the tax, the rate to set (capped at 3% of revenue, plus an additional 1% possible for infrastructure-specific projects), and how to spend the revenue it generates," the report stated. "At least 5% of revenue must be used to offset local property taxes. Currently 11 communities in the state have a resort tax and they use it for a range of needs, including property tax abatement, drinking water source protection, water treatment, trail maintenance, affordable housing funds, and local matches for loans and grants."

The report also noted, however, that larger communities not eligible for the tax could also benefit, and that some communities may need more than the revenue the tax generates. Some communities, the report noted, have instituted progressive taxes on real estate sales, with revenues directed toward affordable housing, conservation or local business development. Lower value and primary-residence home sales are taxed less; higher value and secondary-residence sales are subject to a higher text.

Natural disasters

Headwaters wrote that many of the report's previous recommendations also apply to mitigating the risk of natural disasters, which can affect a community's housing, infrastructure and finances. Bolstering those things can make a place more ready to deal with the negative effects of a natural disaster. Also, the report stated, communities should incentivize building homes less vulnerable to fire and flood, invest in infrastructure like increased water storage and electrical microgrids, develop emergency management plans with a focus on an area's most vulnerable homes and residents, and partner with other local governments on shared planning positions to proactively address growth and its challenges.

"The benefits of amenity communities are enjoyed by both residents and visitors, but all too often, it is residents who bear the costs of amenity-related growth," the report concluded. "When these costs are borne equitably by residents and visitors, a community is more likely to avoid the negative consequences of rapid growth or overbearing waves of tourism."

And, the report cautioned: "Above all, proactive action is required for amenity communities to maintain the qualities that make them great. These places have a vibrancy that depends on protecting the very things that attract people to live and play there. Once amenities begin to erode, it can be very difficult to get them back."