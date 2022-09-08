Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group.

"I have not been a member for many years and have not been involved with the organization," Rummel said in an email to the Missoulian on Thursday.

Rummel confirmed he was an Oath Keeper member when the group first started. The sheriff didn’t provide an exact year when he left the group, and didn’t return a request for comment on why or when he left the group.

Rummel is not seeking re-election this year. He was first elected in 2010.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Oath Keepers hold anti-government beliefs and laud themselves as defenders of the Constitution. The organization was founded in 2009.

Right now, Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes faces charges of seditious conspiracy involving the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.

Published on Tuesday, the ADL report found that there were almost 500 members of law enforcement, military and first responders on the membership list, though some people on the list may have disavowed the group since. There were also more than 80 people who were running for or served in public office.

While there is no evidence that individuals on the list planned to “infiltrate” law enforcement, elected office or the military, the ADL report says Oath Keepers’ ability to recruit these individuals “means their extremist ideology has a foothold in mainstream seats of power.”

A data leak revealed the information of 38,000 people who had paid for membership at some point, the report stated. The database included people’s full names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and membership type.

The ADL report warns that an individual’s inclusion in the database “is not proof that they were or still are an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities.” The report added that there is a “possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers.”

“Some of these individuals even felt comfortable enough to identify themselves as elected officials in the membership list,” the report stated. It lists Rummel as one of the elected officials who identified himself as the Sanders County sheriff in Montana.

Previous anti-government affiliations

Travis McAdam from the Montana Human Rights Network said the group started looking into the situation in 2011 when they heard reports of John Trochmann, the founder of the Militia of Montana, talking about Rummel.

A Montana Human Rights Network report from 2012 details a relationship between Rummel and Trochmann.

In the early 2000s, Trochmann urged the Sanders County commissioners to create a natural resource committee, according to the report. He said the committee could gain a position of equal status alongside federal agencies for policy concerning federal lands in the area. In 2006, the Sanders Natural Resource Council came together.

On an anti-government radio show in 2011, Trochmann discussed that the resource council, militia and supremacy of the county sheriff flowed together, the report stated. The report links to a YouTube recording of the show, from an account titled "GlobalFreedomReport1."

Trochmann indicated he wasn’t organizing under the militia label any longer. He decided instead to shift to a “sheriff’s posse,” and said his goals would be easier to attain under the so-called “sheriff’s posse” structure.

Trochmann also noted organizing his group with Rummel was “the safe” way to go about it, the report read, and said he trusted the sheriff “with (his) life.”

Rummel and Trochmann reportedly worked on paperwork together with the aim to stop the U.S. Forest Service from closing roads.

In a statement to the Missoulian on Wednesday, McAdam said Sanders County residents should be questioning how Rummel can uphold the law as sheriff when “his allegiances seem to be with groups wanting to overthrow the government.”

McAdam noted the 2012 report and the praise Rummel received from the Militia of Montana founder.

“Sadly, it would almost be more surprising if Sheriff Rummel wasn't supportive of Oath Keepers,” McAdam said. “He has long advocated sheriff supremacy, an antigovernment doctrine supported by the Oath Keepers that claims sheriffs can decide which laws they will and won't enforce.”

Sanders County has a population of about 13,000 people. The county overlaps with about a third of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald said Rummel’s alleged affiliation with the Oath Keepers is “concerning.”

“The concerning thing about having anyone who is an elected official or in law enforcement identify with the Oath Keepers is the potential for a conflict of interest,” McDonald said. “If he is an active member, there’s a need for him not to be biased and to protect all citizens in Sanders County. We want him to do his job — to uphold the law and protect all citizens.”

Criminal jurisdiction among state, tribal and federal law enforcement entities varies depending on the severity and location of the crime and whether the victim and perpetrator are Native or non-Native. In Montana, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have adopted Public Law 280, which essentially replaces federal jurisdiction with state jurisdiction. So, for some major crimes involving Native people on the Flathead Reservation, state and tribal law enforcement may share jurisdiction. Other times, the state may have sole jurisdiction.