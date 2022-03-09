Report: Many new taxpayers in Montana came from California, had higher incomes

To the surprise of few who live here, Montana saw a surge of high-income, out-of-state newcomers moving from places like California, Washington and Colorado in 2020 and 2021.

“When you look at average income levels, the people coming in here have more money on average,” explained Sam Schaefer, the lead fiscal analyst for the Montana Legislative Fiscal Division, in a presentation to state legislators this week.

“The data doesn’t suggest it; this is objectively true," he said. "The average federal adjusted gross income levels are bigger for those coming here than for established people.”

There were 18,077 new tax filers who moved to Montana in 2020 and declared residency, compared with 11,416 tax filers who moved away, for a net gain of 6,661 new taxpayers. That represents a big increase over pre-pandemic years, Schaefer noted.

Prior to 2019, Montana’s population increased about .9% every year. That number jumped to 1.1% in 2020 and to 1.6% in 2021.

“Things really took off in 2021,” he said.

Using tax return data, by far the highest number of new taxpayers, about 2,500, came from California. That was followed by about 2,200 from Washington and 1,500 from Colorado, with about 1,000 each coming from Oregon, Idaho, Texas and Arizona.

“Sort of what we believe to be true, seems to be the case,” Schaefer said, referring to anecdotal evidence that suggests high numbers of Californians have been coming here.

Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.

New resident tax filers in Montana in 2020 had an average federal adjusted gross income of $110,271. That’s 34% higher than the average income of $82,287 earned by Montana residents who had lived in the state for the entire year of 2020.

“That’s about $30,000 more across all ages,” Schaefer said. “Why is this happening? Well, the speculation is there are a significant number of high-income people, or a few high-income people, coming into the state.”

The top 10% of new filers, the highest-income 1,800 people, had an average income of $600,000 per year. That’s almost double the average income of $312,759 per year that the top 10% of full-year residents were making.

He gave his presentation to the state’s Financial Modernization and Risk Assessment Study committee. The reason he looked at the data was to understand state income tax revenue implications for future years as Montana’s population ages.

Schaefer also tracked people who moved to Montana in 2019 and filed a tax return for a full year of income in Montana in 2020.

The Montana taxable income was 10% larger in 2020 for those filers who moved to Montana in 2019 compared with 2020 full-year residents.

Working-age individuals, those under 65, saw an average income growth of 5%. People weren’t moving to Montana to take lower-paying jobs because the cost of living is lower here than in places like California, Schaefer said. Rather, the data suggest that it is likely those tax filers brought their jobs with them or found similar-paying jobs in Montana.

The total incomes of new residents included a higher percentage of capital gains and higher incomes than people who already lived here.

“Taxpayers who moved to Montana in 2019 had larger 2020 average incomes than residents as a whole and that was driven by larger capital gains and wage income,” Schaefer said.

One interesting data point showed that new residents over age 65 who moved to Gallatin County had average incomes 195% higher than people who already lived there. However, in Missoula County, new residents over age 65 made 21% less than people who live here.

Dwaine Iverson, a certified public accountant who sits on the committee, wanted to know whether the tax cuts enacted by the Republican-led 2021 Montana Legislature had anything to do with attracting people.

Montana’s top marginal income-tax rate was reduced from 6.9% to 6.75%, although about 202,000 of the state’s taxpaying households that have an income of less than $19,000 got no tax cut.

“How much is our reduction in rates making the state of Montana competitive?” he asked. “Is the effect we wanted with those reduced rates what’s paying out?”

Schaefer said it would be difficult to tell whether people moved here because of the pandemic or because of the reduced tax rates.

Committee member Bill Mercer, a state representative from Billings, said he heard testimony from a state economist at a previous committee meeting that there had been no huge uptick in net in-migration of people during the pandemic.

“These data are at a variance from that observation,” Mercer said.

Schaefer replied that there was definitely an increase in the number of people moving here in 2020 and 2021 compared with years previous.

