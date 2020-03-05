Report: Missoula homeless shelter's medical program saves big bucks

“In addition to the large cost-benefit we found, we also found strong evidence that the Medical Respite Program promotes recovery and comfort for patients being served and helps to create a strong sense of community and support within the Poverello Center network,” said Cindy Leary. “We believe in this program and are excited to support this essential service to our community.”

The Foundation for Community Health has also been a past funder of the Medical Respite Program, along with St. Pat’s and the Montana Healthcare Foundation. In January, the PacificSource Foundation announced a two-year, $30,000-a-year grant to support the program.

Mawhinney said she’s only contracted to work 30 hours a week but knows there is more demand for help.

“We have done surveys, and one of the bigger things they’re always saying is if I could work full time or if we had a nurse on staff, it would help a lot,” she said.

The average age of patients is 51, and many are veterans. They come in with wounds related to diabetes, respiratory problems or are recovering from cardiac surgery, among other afflictions. There have been 293 admittances since the program began, and 22 percent are uninsured.