Report: Missoula homeless shelter's medical program saves big bucks

Frostbite from sleeping outside in winter is one of the more common ailments at the Poverello Center's medical intake program in Missoula, according to Quinn Mawhinney. She’s the medical respite care coordinator at the homeless shelter, so she looks after people who have just gotten out of the hospital and are recovering from medical procedures.
“We see a lot of frostbite unfortunately,” she said.
But at the Pov, at least they have a quiet bed to sleep in and a place to eat while they recover.
This week, the Pov released the results of a two-year study that showed the Medical Respite Program is improving health outcomes of patients and “dramatically decreasing the costs those patients have on Missoula’s medical system,” to the tune of over $1 million since it started in 2015, according to Poverello director of development and advocacy Jesse Jaeger.
The program provides space for people who are experiencing homelessness and who are recovering from an acute illness or injury.
“In the normal course of things, if they had a home to go to, they would get released the day after (the medical procedure) and recover at home,” Jaeger explained. “But if they’re experiencing homelessness, a doctor is less likely to release them because they’re not going to heal as quickly, and they end up being stuck at the hospital.”
Hospital stays cost money, because American taxpayers shoulder the burden for Medicare and Medicaid, while hospitals often foot the bill for the uninsured.
If all the hospital beds are full, then patients often have to go to the emergency room or get transferred to another hospital, and there are all kinds of costs associated with that.
The Pov’s Medical Respite Program provides a safe, quiet space with roughly 10 beds for patients to recover and access to the Partnership Health Clinic on site, along with help from Mawhinney, who has a Master’s degree in social work along with medical care experience. Some people stay for a week, some for 100 days, but the average length of stay is two weeks. In 2019, there were 90 admittances from 78 patients.
The study found that 83% of patients in the program showed improved health.
“In addition, the study found that the Medical Respite Program has prevented an estimated 220 non-medically necessary nights of stay in local hospitals in 2019, saving Missoula’s medical system approximately $361,800 in just one year,” Jaeger said. “Since the program was founded in 2015, we estimate it has prevented 714 non-medically necessary nights of stay, saving Missoula $1.17 million.”
The Medical Respite Program began in 2015 when the Poverello Center opened its current facility on West Broadway. Providence St. Patrick Hospital, along with the Montana Healthcare Foundation, provided the initial funding to get the program started. With the support of the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Jaeger said the Pov then contracted evaluation professionals Cindy Leary and Amy Leary to conduct a comprehensive program assessment of the Medical Respite Program. They released the results of the report this week.
“In addition to the large cost-benefit we found, we also found strong evidence that the Medical Respite Program promotes recovery and comfort for patients being served and helps to create a strong sense of community and support within the Poverello Center network,” said Cindy Leary. “We believe in this program and are excited to support this essential service to our community.”
The Foundation for Community Health has also been a past funder of the Medical Respite Program, along with St. Pat’s and the Montana Healthcare Foundation. In January, the PacificSource Foundation announced a two-year, $30,000-a-year grant to support the program.
Mawhinney said she’s only contracted to work 30 hours a week but knows there is more demand for help.
“We have done surveys, and one of the bigger things they’re always saying is if I could work full time or if we had a nurse on staff, it would help a lot,” she said.
The average age of patients is 51, and many are veterans. They come in with wounds related to diabetes, respiratory problems or are recovering from cardiac surgery, among other afflictions. There have been 293 admittances since the program began, and 22 percent are uninsured.
“I really get to know them,” she said. “I have a woman right now who is homeless because she has a service animal and the landlord wouldn’t accept the service animal and so she was evicted. And so she’s staying with us right now, and I’ve gotten to know her entire family who come to visit her. I’m not only helping her but her daughter who was evicted and who has kids.”
Mawhinney works with them to manage their prescriptions, connect them with a primary care physician and work through their housing search, all while making their beds and tending to their individual needs.
“So you feel for these folks, and I find myself thinking about them a lot outside of work,” she said.
On Wednesday, March 11, the Poverello Center will hold its Second Annual Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Providence St. Patrick Hospital, which will also benefit the Medical Respite Program.
For more information visit thepoverellocenter.org.