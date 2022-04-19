Report: Missoula housing prices saw record increase in 2021

Missoula's skyrocketing housing prices continue to destroy records.

The median sales price of all homes sold in Missoula in 2021 was $450,000, a 28.6% increase over 2020, when that number stood at $350,000.

To put that in perspective, the 11.1% that housing prices rose between 2019 and 2020 was the largest year-over-year increase in at least two decades in Missoula.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors has released their annual Five Valleys Housing Report and is giving a presentation on Tuesday. Watch Missoulian.com and Wednesday's print edition for updates to this story.

Last year's spike in prices was due to several factors, including demand from high-earning out-of-state buyers, historically low mortgage interest rates of about 3.25% for a 30-year conventional loan and an all-time low level of supply. There was an 8.9% decline in the number of active listings last year. In December of 2021, there were only 61 homes listed for sale in Missoula.

Compared to the level of demand, there was about a three week supply of available homes on the market in December. Most experts agree that a normal supply is about enough to meet three to nine months worth of demand. So, Missoula had a deficit of about 640 homes for sale at the end of last year.

That meant that the average sales price was 103.3% of the average list price.

Rental housing prices also surged. In 2021, average rents increased 5.6% over the year, with increases accelerating in the second half of the year. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment stood at about $1,064 per month. The average vacancy rate for the year was about 1.3%, and most experts say a healthy vacancy rate is somewhere between 5-8%.

There are glimmers of hope that there will be improvements in the overall housing supply based on the numbers of new home building permits in Missoula. In 2021, the city approved 1,330 permits for housing, a 141.4% increase and the highest number in 20 years.

Final plat approvals for the city and county increased 193.3%, which means 349 new buildable lots were created in 2021.

There were 36 income-qualified affordable housing units built in Missoula last year, a 66.7% increase. However, there are over 270 affordable units either under construction or in the planning process.

