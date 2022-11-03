Report: Missoula housing, rent prices cool off slightly but still escalating

For renters in Missoula struggling to fork over huge chunks of their paychecks to landlords, the grim price hikes they face are showing signs of slowing pace.

Through the third quarter of 2022, the average asking rent price in Missoula has gone up about 8.62%. That may not sound like great news for renters, but it is a significant slowdown from the 15.79% jump in rent prices the city saw in 2021 compared with 2020.

“Not great, but it is a little bit of improvement that the increases are decelerating,” explained Paul Burow, a broker and property manager in town. “If you look at the last two years combined, we’re at almost a 25% increase in the last two years. We still have some work to do to get rent increases back to normal range.”

In 2022, a two-bedroom house saw an average rent increase of 7.5%. A two-bedroom apartment in a multiplex saw a 10.5% increase.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors presented third-quarter data from its Five Valleys Housing Market Report on Thursday, where Burow gave the update on the rental market.

There is still a persistent under-supply of rentals in the market, Burow said. The vacancy rate declined in 2022 to 1% through the third quarter. That is well below a "healthy" market of between 5% to 8%.

As far as home sales, the housing market in the Missoula urban area is showing a slight cooling off from the superheated price growth seen in recent years.

“You’ll hear that the frantic pace we’ve been seeing for the last couple years is slowing as we move into a more normalized market,” explained Mandi Snook, the 2022 president of the organization’s board.

The median home sales price held steady at $525,000 from the second quarter to the third quarter this year.

“While our first-quarter median was higher, we’ve held this $525,000 now for effectively almost seven months," Wahlberg explained, noting many other markets in the country actually saw a price drop this year.

So far, home prices are 16.7% higher in 2022 in Missoula than they were in 2021. That’s a lot, but nowhere near the record home sales price gain of 28.6% the city saw from 2020 to 2021.

“What is interesting is that it does show that we are still seeing exponential increases,” explained Brint Wahlberg, a local Realtor who helps compile the data. “But if you recall, when we did our year-end housing report, we were in the mid-20 percents in terms of median price gains. So while that price gain is slowing, it is still climbing quite quickly.”

Also, there’s been an average 21% decrease in sales across all unit types and the final sales price for homes is hovering around 100% of the median list price, down from where it was in 2021. Wahlberg said in September of this year, for example, there would have needed to be an additional 425 units listed for sale to meet the demand.

“We’re absolutely on track for our second year in a row with a decrease in volume of residential sales at all points,” Wahlberg said.

The neighborhood that saw the greatest increase in home prices was Target Range, which saw a jump of 42% from 2021 to a median home sales price of about $655,000 in 2022.

The only neighborhoods where the median home sales price is barely below $400,000 are Expressway, the Northside and the Westside.

The neighborhoods that saw the most volume of sales were the Lolo area, the Mullan Road area and Franklin-to-the-Fort.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled in 2022, according to Lynn Stenerson, a mortgage lender at Stockman Bank.

She said buyers and potential buyers have been “absolutely” shocked at the mortgage payments they’re having to make with the higher interest rates.

“It made a big difference when compared to the beginning of the year,” she said. “We started at 3%, 3.25%. Now we’re slightly over 7%. Depending on the loan amount, it’s about $600 to $700 more per month in their monthly payments. So it has brought a lot of challenges on getting people pre-qualified.”

The volatility of interest rates has also been a burden because people never know if rates are going to skyrocket between one day and the next, she noted.

Paul Forsting, a senior planner at IMEG Corp., said residential building permits are at 673 this year, which tracks slightly above the 10-year average of 600 in the city of Missoula. That includes 107 single-family homes and 566 multifamily units. However, the final plat approvals so far this year in the city for buildable lots stands at only 69, which is slightly less than half the number approved in 2021.

“Building permits are down from last year significantly, especially in the multifamily realm,” Forsting explained.

Two large affordable housing projects, the Villagio and Trinity Apartments, contributed to the large number of permitted multifamily units last year.

Forsting noted that a 176-lot subdivision near Jeannette Rankin Elementary School should go before the City Council soon. He said his office is currently working on three separate projects that will combine for 260 new single-family residential lots and 930 multifamily units.

“There’s just a ton of interest in subdivision development,” he said. “We should see quite a bit more next year.”