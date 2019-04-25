Costa Rica buys Montana’s resins and synthetic fibers, Korea buys the state’s coal and petroleum gases, and Canada is our largest customer for exports. Also, exports to China have grown significantly.
The Office of the United States Trade Representatives says in 2017, Montana exported a record $1.6 billion worth of goods to more than a hundred countries around the world, including $1.1 billion worth of manufactured goods.
The U.S. Census Bureau lists tobacco cigarettes as a roughly $280 million export industry in Montana, but Montana Department of Commerce communications director Emilie Ritter Saunders said there’s a simple explanation for that.
“The U.S. Census Bureau tracks exports by the last point of origin before leaving the country,” she said. “There’s a processing plant in Shelby, Montana, that packages cigarettes before they are shipped internationally. So even though the cigarettes themselves weren’t produced here, the Census Bureau attributes the export to Montana because it was the last step in the process.”
Coal products account for well over $200 million worth of exports. Animal blood accounted for an estimated $46 million in exports in 2018. A 2015 Great Falls Tribune story profiled the Quad Five Ranch in Ryegate, which provides a source of animal blood for use in a variety of biomedical products.
Montana ships more than $1 billion in agricultural products, including over $550 million worth of wheat, according to the Office of Trade Representatives.
According to an organization called Trade Partnership Worldwide, trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports 40,000 jobs in Montana, and exports to those countries have increased by 329 percent since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994.
Paul Polzin, the emeritus director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, wrote a recent report about manufacturing and Montana’s exports.
“Montana manufacturers are competitive in international markets,” he said “There was burst of growth in the mid-2000s, but the volume of Montana exports has remained relatively stable since the end of the Great Recession. The recent upturn in worldwide economic trends is promising, but has not yet stimulated growth for Montana manufacturing exports.”
Chemicals exports from Montana were valued at $285 million in 2017.
“REC Silicon (in Butte) is classified in the chemical industry in this data and this firm exports much of its production of polysilicon,” Polzin wrote in the report.
Polzin said after Canada, China is Montana’s best customer, ranking ahead of Korea and Taiwan.
“The growth of China as a destination for Montana manufacturing exports has been dramatic,” he said. “During the 15 years from 2002 to 2017, the average increase was 133% per year. During 2017 exports to China grew by 17%, despite the overall stability and declines reported for many other countries.”
A report from the U.S.-China business council shows oilseeds and grains as the top Montana exports to China, followed by basic chemicals and industrial machinery.