Over the last decade, Montana saw the fourth-fastest wage growth and the tenth-fastest per capita income increase in the nation while adding about $522 million per year to its total Gross Domestic Output.
However, Montana’s average annual wage in 2017, including benefits and bonuses, was $50,937, which ranks 49th in the country. And nearly a quarter of Montana workers earn less than $1,250 per month in their primary job.
That’s according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s chief economist Barb Wagner, who along with Gov. Steve Bullock released the 2018 Labor Day Report this week to highlight the state of an economy they say is booming.
The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.7 percent as of July, while Missoula County’s unemployment rate is even lower at 2.9 percent.
“Unemployment remains low, wages are growing, Montana entrepreneurs are more likely to be successful than businesses nationally and we’re seeing growth in diverse industries,” Bullock said. “As we celebrate the working men and women of Montana, let’s make a commitment to continue engaging in ways we can build a more diverse workforce, expand opportunities for Montana families, and fuel economic growth in all of our communities.”
Many employers here are facing a worker shortage and are having trouble hiring, according to the Missoula Job Service. But a low unemployment rate is good news for anyone looking for a job.
“The labor force in the next five years is expected to expand by roughly 3,200 workers per year,” Wagner wrote in the report. “During the same period, employment is projected to grow by 4,200 jobs per year, pushing unemployment rates lower. Roughly 100,000 workers are expected to retire in the next 10 years, nearly one-fifth of Montana’s current labor force.
"After 2022, the labor force should expand more quickly because the wave of Baby Boomer retirements will have mostly passed, leveling out the pace between labor market entrants and exits.”
Certain segments of Montana’s economy are trending downward while others thrive.
Wagner said Montana experienced a $167 million decline in personal income in 2017 from the mining, utilities and agriculture industries. That was offset by $251 million in growth in health care industry income and gains in financial services and leisure activities.
Montana’s manufacturing sector had the third-fastest GDP growth among states over the last five years, much of which is attributable to the explosion of craft beer breweries, which are considered manufacturers by economists. Montana has the second-most breweries per capita in the nation, with 9.6 breweries per 100,000 Montanans over the age of 21. The number of breweries has doubled in the last five years, from 29 to nearly 80 last year. And more are on the way.
Across all industries, the state added 4,600 new jobs last year.
Galen Hollenbaugh, the Department of Labor and Industry’s commissioner, highlighted the 30 percent growth in apprenticeships in Montana over the last five years. For example, just last year Montana had 100 health care apprentices with 39 business sponsors, and that number has grown to 253 health care apprentices with 53 sponsors this year.
“We’ve seen first-hand how the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program provides a pathway to in-demand jobs that pay well,” Hollenbaugh said. “Through industry-driven partnerships across Montana, we’re providing workers with the skills and experience they need to thrive."