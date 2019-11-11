Montana is seeing a big spike in cases of gonorrhea and syphilis, which are both easily preventable and treatable sexually transmitted diseases that can cause serious health problems if left unchecked.
According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, gonorrhea cases are up 27% in Montana over last year and are projected to reach about 1,400 total reports in 2019.
“Gonorrhea activity continues to be elevated in Montana’s larger cities and in and around tribal communities, partially due to excellent screening efforts and increased overall testing in the state,” the department said in an emailed alert to area clinics and hospitals. “Although syphilis activity has been elevated since 2016, the noticeable increase in recent gonorrhea cases is a significant public health concern.”
The number of syphilis cases this year, projected to be about 49, is on par with the last two years but is much higher than the average of about 12 a year from 2012 to 2017. Montana's gonorrhea rate is still lower than the nationwide rate, but both are trending upward.
“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the increase is due to, but it’s most likely a decrease in funding for sexual education,” said Dr. Tondy Baumgartner, an OB/GYN at Community Physician Group of Missoula. “I’m speculating about that. There’s definitely been a decrease in funding to clinics that provide affordable testing.”
She’s passionate about spreading awareness about the dangers of the diseases because she’s seen first-hand how serious the complications can be. For example, she once delivered a baby born with syphilis, known as congenital syphilis. The baby died of the disease, which was passed on by the mother.
“People who are sexually active with new or multiple partners or a sex partner who has a sexually transmitted infection should protect themselves through safer sex and getting tested for STDs by a medical professional,” said Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at Community Medical Center, in an email. “This is especially important among women of reproductive age.”
Both gonorrhea and syphilis can be prevented by using a condom, Baumgartner said. Both can be diagnosed with a blood test and can be treated and cured with antibiotics, since they are both caused by bacteria.
“I don’t think a lot of people are aware of that,” Baumgartner said. “Patients also need follow-up testing to make sure they’re adequately treated.”
She said that anyone who is sexually active and under the age of 25 should get screened for sexually transmitted diseases every year. She noted that HIV can be transmitted during unprotected sex just like chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea.
“So if you think you might have gonorrhea or chlamydia, then you should get tested for HIV,” she said.
Testing is performed by Planned Parenthood in Missoula, the City-County Health Department, Blue Mountain Clinic or any medical doctor, Baumgartner said.
According to the City-County Health Department, 83% of recent primary and secondary syphilis cases have been males, ages 18 to 68 years old. A total of 54% of cases have been reported in high risk heterosexuals compared to 47% of cases in men who have sex with men.
The majority of gonorrhea cases are reported in 18 to 34 year olds, mostly in high-risk heterosexuals. Limited survey data suggests that nearly half of gonorrhea cases had sex while high or intoxicated, and every fourth person indicated they had an anonymous partner. Many clients are diagnosed because they sought care due to symptoms, but one in every seventh person diagnosed was found due to screening or reported being asymptomatic.
The symptoms of syphilis include a painless sore on the genitals, rectum or mouth, and about 25% of patients will get a rash in the second stage after the sore heals.
Details regarding signs and symptoms, testing and treatment can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/std/tg2015/ and additional information regarding resources and Montana specific information can be found online dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/hivstd/stdprevention.