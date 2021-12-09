Report: Much of Missoula's new housing in less suitable areas

Of the 1,636 housing units built in the Missoula area between the start of 2018 and the end of 2020, fewer than one in four were built in areas the city considers suitable or highly suitable for high-density new growth.

Most new houses and apartment buildings were built far away from existing infrastructure, like city sewer mains, and not near amenities like parks, trails, grocery stores and schools.

That’s according to a presentation given to the city council’s land use and planning committee by Benjamin Brewer, a city planning supervisor.

The city’s growth policy calls for an inward-focused approach to development, meaning new housing should be built in the urban core where infrastructure is already in place and people can walk, bike or take public transit. That's because it costs less taxpayer money to attach sewer and water mains in those areas and there's less vehicle traffic produced.

“This report is showing that over the last three years, just 23% of development was in areas that are deemed suitable or very suitable,” Brewer explained. “So on the one hand, this raises questions about whether city regulations provide enough support to the ‘focus inward’ policy. This seems to feed into the need for the upcoming code reform project.”

The city is embarking on a code reform project in the next year or so to alter land-use and development regulations to give builders more incentive to create housing near infrastructure and amenities, he said.

The report also raises questions about how the city measures suitability, he noted, because it’s obvious that development is happening in areas that don’t get that designation.

The area he and his colleagues measured included lots of county land, including a big swath of the area around Mullan Road west of Missoula. Most of the very suitable land for development is near downtown Missoula, but only 4% of new development over the last three years occurred in that area.

“This report indicates that a shift toward a ‘focus inward’ priority is not immediate and will likely be iterative over time,” Brewer said. “It’s more efficient to focus inwards near existing infrastructure but how that happens is complex.”

Also, only 1.5% of new homes built were permanently affordable, meaning they were dedicated to people earning below a certain income threshold.

“Housing is our number one concern in our community,” said city council member Heather Harp. “I’m dismayed by the fact that only 23% of the homes ended up in the (highest tiers) in terms of being suitable, which means three out of four are being built in areas that are not suitable for higher densities."

Harp asked Brewer what his recommendations would be to encourage more growth in the suitable areas of the urban area.

“You’re on the right track with supporting the comprehensive code reform project, which is in initial stages of being planned for,” Brewer responded. “It’s really meant to address this. One of the main objectives of that project is to look at our regulations and see how they are not implementing or aligned with our policies and the growth policy is a big one.”

Brewer was vague, but noted that some of the city’s development rules may be inhibiting inward-focused growth.

“There are ways our current regulations are not adequately implementing what our vision is, but the question is how we make that happen,” he said. “But the code reform project is meant to get into that.”

Council member Jordan Hess said Missoula may have inertia in the national post-WWII development craze that saw a lot of focus on suburbs and outward growth.

“The default is to push us away from the focus inward model,” he said. “But I feel like we have a huge opportunity with code reform to start fresh with the new unified development ordinance and really incentivize development in areas that are more suitable.”

Although the statistics about where growth is happening are not ideal, Hess is pumped up for the future, he said.

“If nothing else, the presentation today makes me more excited about opportunities coming with code reform,” he said. “We have so much potential for shaping what our community is going to look like through the next few decades.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.