Report: Plummeting rental vacancy rates, skyrocketing rent in Missoula

A new city report on the state of affordable housing in Missoula presents a portrait of inequality, rising prices and low vacancy rates as the Garden City continues to look for solutions to an unprecedented crisis.

Since 2019, Missoula's rental vacancy rate has dropped from nearly 6% to 0.38%, the report said. During the same time period, average rent has spiked to more than $1,100, up from $862.

The data was released last week by Missoula's Community Planning and Development department in its 2021 housing landscape assessment.

The report also showed nearly 8,000 households making under $50,000 are paying more than 30% of their income toward housing, designating them "cost-burdened," according to the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The problem increases greatly in the lower income segments, with a staggering 82% of cost-burdened households earning less than $35,000 a year," the report said.

There are 11,811 households in Missoula making less than $35,000 a year, while 9,888 households reported making $75,000 or more per year, according to census data cited in the report.

According to the report, 53% of Missoula's 32,313 housing units are owned by their occupants, while 47% are occupied by renters.

The document states its intent is "to provide key background information about investment outcomes, population factors, housing trends and needs," which could be used by the Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee for planning and allocation of resources.

Rental vacancy rates in Missoula have plummeted in recent years. In the first quarter of 2019, the city had a 5.99% vacancy rate. That number in the second quarter of 2021 was 0.38%, according to data in the report from Sterling CRE Advisors.

Average rent in Missoula in the 2019 Q1 was $862 — it is now $1,111.

The report pointed out that non-white individuals face more barriers to housing affordability.

"Missoulians who identify their ethnicity as Hispanic, or race as Black or African American are two groups most likely to experience cost burden in their housing. 52% of people who identify as Hispanic pay more than 30% toward housing costs and 46% of people who identify as Black or African American pay more than 30% toward their housing," the report said.

Housing vouchers were also mentioned, with 1,472 city households on the Missoula Housing Authority on the waiting list for them. Additionally, 961 households are on a waiting list for a voucher from the Human Resource Council.

In 2020, just 24 homes sold for under $150,000, while 741 homes sold in the $301,000 to $450,000 range. There were 57 homes sold for under $150,000 in both 2018 and 2019. In total, 2020 saw 69% of all homes sold sell for over $300,000.

There has also been a significant jump in the median price of a home — it was just $201,000 in 2011 and jumped all the way to approximately $350,000 in 2020.

Data from the Missoula Coordinated Entry System, which tracks the city's homeless population, was also studied for the report. There were 1,138 homeless individuals identified so far in 2021.

"A representative for the MCES system reported that the September 2021 analysis projected serving more individuals than last year, with one quarter of the year remaining," the report said.

Missoula County Public Schools has also seen a significant increase in homeless or "at-risk" students in the district. It reported nearly 400 students in that category for the 2020-21 school year. That number was under 200 during the 2017-18 school year.

"The pandemic and other reasons were cited as factors for the increase," the report said of the MCPS data.

Data from the report was taken from the Human Resource Council, Missoula Organization of Realtors, Missoula Housing Authority, Missoula County Public Schools, Reaching Home and Sterling CRE Advisors, with population data taken from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The city's housing policy, "A Place to Call Home," is mentioned throughout the document, with updates on several city goals.

The report notes that Missoula plans to continue land banking.

"Banking parcels in high-opportunity districts provides opportunity to achieve many city goals related to housing, environmental cleanup, transit and transportation, and energy conservation," the report states.

Missoula was also awarded money from federal sources, including $704,630 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) with a COVID usage designation, $576,954 in regular CDBG grants and nearly $400,000 in Home Investment Partnership grants.

That money went to a variety of places, including the Trinity Project, the Meadowlark Project, the Poverello Center, YWCA Missoula and the Missoula City-County Health Department, among others.

There has been an increase of 2,498 housing units in the city of Missoula since 2015, the report said.

In a possibly hopeful sign for the future, Missoula is reporting a record number of building permits issued this year. To date, the city has registered 655 multi-unit permits, eight duplex permits, and 115 single-unit permits.

"The trends related to rental housing, homeownership, and houselessness in Missoula all demonstrate a dire need in Missoula to increase production of new homes," the report says in its conclusion.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.