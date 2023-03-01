Missoula prosecutors charged 64 more felony cases in 2022 than they did the previous year and have seen fluctuating crime trends since the pandemic started, according to the Missoula County Attorney’s annual report released this week.

Violent crime charges in Missoula have fallen in the past year. Data from the county's JustWare case management system shows a steady increase in violent crimes from 2019 to 2021, but a sharp decline from 2021 to 2022.

The office, which has 27 attorneys, prosecuted 7,868 cases in 2022, the majority of which were misdemeanors. According to the county’s JustWare and Full Court Enterprise systems, 787 of those cases were charged as felonies, while 6,996 were misdemeanors. Juvenile and jail diversion cases accounted for the remaining 85.

The nearly 7,000 misdemeanors include Missoula County Justice Court cases, which is the court that handles misdemeanor offenses outside of city limits. Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings said the majority of those misdemeanor cases involve traffic offenses. Partner/family member assault, stalking, misdemeanor sex offenses and thefts all fall under that category as well.

In 2021, the office prosecuted 723 felonies and 5,824 misdemeanors.

The report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst’s office is annual, and something she said aims to improve transparency at the office.

“The community has a right to know what we're doing on their behalf,” Pabst said.

It also helps Pabst track resources in her office and identify if there are any gaps. Right now, most Missoula County prosecuting resources are dedicated to domestic violence cases, she said.

Homicide cases charged in Missoula County fell by half for 2022.

Last year, five cases involved a dead victim. Only one of those was a deliberate homicide charge and was filed against Jacques Bernard, who is currently awaiting a trial scheduled for May.

Three cases were vehicular homicide while under the influence charges and one was careless driving resulting in a death. Two other homicide cases are under investigation.

“2021 was an exceptionally violent year,” Pabst said of Missoula County, adding that trend was also reflected nationwide with an increase in violent offenses like aggravated assaults and homicides. In Missoula, there were 10 homicide cases charged in 2021.

“We were not immune to that,” she said.

The county’s trial docket is still packed from COVID-19 backlogs, the report stated.

As of Monday, the county had 126 felony trials scheduled through Aug. 14 in Missoula County District Court. Jennings said it’s likely many of those cases will settle via plea agreements.

The report flagged the recent influx of fentanyl into Missoula as “catastrophic.” It stated that in 2023, Missoula’s Drug Task Force has seized over 200% of the total amount of fentanyl seized throughout the entirety of 2022.

The surge of fentanyl in Missoula County has also led to an uptick in hospitalizations and overdoses, along with endangerment, burglary and child abuse and neglect charges, according to the report.

Pabst also lauded the county’s pretrial diversion program, known as “Calibrate.” Launched in 2019, the program aims to give incarceration alternatives to people facing drug-related offenses. According to the report, 35 people joined Calibrate last year.