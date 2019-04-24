The number of tourists in Montana was down slightly last year, but the ones who did visit spent significantly more money here than in recent years.
In 2018, 12.4 million out-of-state visitors contributed $3.7 billion in travel spending to Montana’s economy, according to a report from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research (ITRR) at the University of Montana. And while the total number of visitors was down 1% from 2017, spending in the state increased nearly 11% overall.
"It's really a nice overall picture for the year, with the number of travelers holding nearly steady, but we had over a 10 percent increase in what the state's visitors spent while they were here," said Kara Grau, ITRR assistant director of economic analysis, in an email.
Traveler spending in 2018 supported 43,000 state jobs along with $3.2 billion in economic activity while indirectly supporting an additional 16,200 jobs, the study found.
“We saw a bit of an increase in the proportion of vacationers compared to 2017, along with a decrease in the proportion of travelers in Montana simply passing through," said Jeremy Sage, ITRR economist and associate director. "That, along with a good 2017-18 ski season, likely bolstered traveler spending during the year."
Racine Friede, the executive director of the Glacier Country Regional Tourism Commission, said her organization uses the state’s 4% lodging tax to buy advertising in places like Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis and Texas. Those are all places that are served by nonstop airline flights to Missoula. And, she says the tourism data shows that the efforts are paying off.
“It certainly goes to what our marketing plans are going for,” she said. “We’re trying to go after low-impact, high-value visitors.”
What Friede means is that travelers who arrive here by airplane often spend more money here than travelers who come by car. And even if there may be fewer of them, that means they are not crowding the state’s roads but still spending good money on local businesses.
“We target very specific areas,” she said. “The people we are looking at like to travel and have the money to do it and like to do it often. It also means when they are coming here they have more to spend. The people we are looking at also aren’t looking to visit the Disneylands of the world. We are looking for people who are very much into Montana.”
The report from the ITRR shows that Montana tourism in the summer months generated more than half the year’s tourism dollars.
Visitors spend the most money on fuel, dining out and lodging.
"Even travelers just passing through Montana make stops for fuel, food and possibly a night or two as they make their way through the state, not to mention those here for longer vacations, so it's no surprise that spending on those things always tops the list,” Grau added.
Tourist spending on outfitted and guided activities has increased over the past few years to the point where it has surpassed retail spending to take the fourth-place spot on the list of spending categories. Grau and her colleagues believe this can be attributed to a shift in tourist priorities from valuing experiences over things.
Friede said her organization also has to work hard to convince travelers not to abandon ship if they get here when there happens to be a wildfire. Last year, large swaths in the Glacier National Park area burned in late summer right during peak tourist season.
“It’s tough because when you look at visitation numbers, during fires there was definitely a decrease during that period,” she said. “But we all work very hard so when that crisis situation like smoke and fire does hit, we try to help visitors understand fire is part of the ecology and try to help them find other things to do here so their vacation isn’t necessarily as impacted as heavily.”
Last year, her organization pointed large numbers of tourists to Glacier’s unscathed east side or to other things they could do to get away from the smoke. She agreed that last winter’s abundant snowfall in Montana also helped visitation.
“Snowmobilers and skiers all over the country will spend the money to travel to where the snow is,” she said.
Nonresident spending in Montana fluctuates fairly significantly. In 2017, the ITRR estimated the annual spending was $3.36 billion. In 2016, it was $3.04 billion, and in 2015 it was $3.23 billion. In 2014, visitor spending set a record at $3.98 billion.
View the full report online at https://scholarworks.umt.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1386&context=itrr_pubs.