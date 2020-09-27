Report: Unaffordable child care harms Montana economy

“Most states have something for 4-year-olds,” she said. “It’s important for low-income and reservation communities. We would do well to invest in our youngest kids so we wouldn’t have to be investing so much in prisons and teen pregnancies. While policy-makers say they believe in children and taxpayers say it’s the most important issue, our investments don’t look like that. We give way more money to prisons than we give to children.”

Rosenleaf said research shows that investing in early childhood education reduces the likelihood that those kids will end up in prison, end up being on welfare due to poverty or get pregnant as teenagers.

She believes taxpayers would pay less in the form of reduced criminal justice and social welfare costs if the government were to invest more in early childhood education.

Her organization uses federal grants, administered by the state, to subsidize child care costs for low-income parents on a sliding scale.