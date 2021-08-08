Report unveils spike in Montana fentanyl seizures, fatal crashes

The Montana Highway Patrol published its annual report on July 29 outlining major trends in crash patterns and drug seizures across the state in 2020, including 4,556 fentanyl pills seized on Montana roadways.
One of the prominent issues facing Montana drivers is fatal crashes. While the pandemic limited how many people were on Montana’s roads last year, there were 190 fatal crashes in 2020 — up from 166 in 2019.
Highway Patrol spokesman Jay Nelson attributes the spike in vehicle-involved fatalities to intoxicated drivers, lack of seat belt wearing or vehicles exceeding posted speed limits — oftentimes, two or three of these factors are at play in a fatal crash.
The Highway Patrol’s Missoula District, encompassing Sanders, Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli counties, reported 22 fatalities in 2020. This is a decrease from 24 in 2019 and up from 20 in 2018. Officers responded to 2,259 crashes in the district in 2020, slightly lower than 2019 and 2018.
The Kalispell and Billings districts are where most of the fatal crashes occur, Nelson said.
He thinks the large influx of people moving to Montana is also somewhat to blame for accidents, saying roadways are just getting too crowded and the Highway Patrol is understaffed.
Last year saw a continued uptick in drug seizures. Perhaps most striking among those numbers was fentanyl seizures, which totaled 4,556 tabs.
Zero tabs were seized from 2016 to 2019.
“We’ve seen a drastic increase in fentanyl usage recently,” Nelson said.
Most seizures of the synthetic opioid happen in vehicle stops in more urban parts of the states — specifically on routes from Kalispell to Missoula, and along Interstate 90 between Missoula and Billings, he said.
Although he doesn’t have official numbers, seizures are largely made from people under the age of 40, Nelson added.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the country. In 2017, 59% of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, a sharp growth compared to 14.3% in 2010.
Nelson attributes Montana’s increase of the opioid to border trafficking.
In early June, Missoula police announced they were investigating a handful of fentanyl-related overdoses in the area. Recently, an 18-year-old has died in connection with a drug overdose in Missoula.