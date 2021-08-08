Report unveils spike in Montana fentanyl seizures, fatal crashes

The Montana Highway Patrol published its annual report on July 29 outlining major trends in crash patterns and drug seizures across the state in 2020, including 4,556 fentanyl pills seized on Montana roadways.

One of the prominent issues facing Montana drivers is fatal crashes. While the pandemic limited how many people were on Montana’s roads last year, there were 190 fatal crashes in 2020 — up from 166 in 2019.

Highway Patrol spokesman Jay Nelson attributes the spike in vehicle-involved fatalities to intoxicated drivers, lack of seat belt wearing or vehicles exceeding posted speed limits — oftentimes, two or three of these factors are at play in a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol’s Missoula District, encompassing Sanders, Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli counties, reported 22 fatalities in 2020. This is a decrease from 24 in 2019 and up from 20 in 2018. Officers responded to 2,259 crashes in the district in 2020, slightly lower than 2019 and 2018.

The Kalispell and Billings districts are where most of the fatal crashes occur, Nelson said.

He thinks the large influx of people moving to Montana is also somewhat to blame for accidents, saying roadways are just getting too crowded and the Highway Patrol is understaffed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}