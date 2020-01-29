Criminal case filings in Missoula were down in most categories, including violent crime, last year, according to a year-end review published Wednesday by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.
The annual report shows criminal cases in 2019 were down to 2,142 total filings, which compiles felony, misdemeanor and juvenile cases. That’s below the 2,184 cases filed in 2018, but still higher than every other year since 2012. Recent studies have shown meth is an identifiable driving force for much of the criminal activity in Missoula, the report states.
Between May 2018 and April 2019 violent crime, which includes homicide, robbery and aggravated assault, fell by 18.5% compared to the previous 12 months, according to the report, which adds those violent crime filings have fallen another 11.9% percent in the time since.
“We’ve had some fluctuations over the years but it’s a great indicator,” Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said Wednesday. “Hopefully it’s not an anomaly and more of a trend.”
Pabst credited the drop in violent crime to work done in concert with county prosecutors’ federal counterparts in the Project Safe Neighborhoods effort, which opens the lines of communication between the two parties, Pabst said.
Dependent and neglect cases have been falling since a spike in 2017, though last year’s decline looks more like year-over-year numbers are stabilizing, Pabst said. In 2019 the County Attorney’s Office filed 109 dependent and neglect cases, compared to 118 in 2018. That’s following 195 cases filed in 2017.
“Seeing these numbers go down two years in a row now is really, really welcome, but, like I said, we’re being cautiously optimistic,” Pabst said. “The number of reports statewide have not gone down, and the number of reports to the state reporting system have not gone down, but I know the department is working hard to work with families informally” before a case is filed.
Two double homicide cases filed before 2019 both wrapped up, with Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce, both charged with the gruesome slayings of two people in a basement in 2017, were sentenced to life in prison. Caressa Hardy, following a jury trial in which prosecutors secured a conviction, was given four life sentences in prison for killing two men at a home in Frenchtown. Hardy has appealed the sentence to the state Supreme Court.
The report also touts the office's pre-trial diversion program, Calibrate, which launched in 2019. The program is the first of its kind on Montana, according to the report, and seeks to divert low-risk defendants from criminal conviction by addressing underlying causes of criminal behavior, such as addiction.
The Secondary Trauma Program at the Missoula County Attorney's Office, which started up in 2016, was also recognized in two prosecutor-focused publications last year. The program seeks to address secondary trauma incurred by installing a curriculum to teach resiliency tools for prosecutors who have to deal with some "really gruesome material" on a regular basis, Pabst said. Pabst is actively sharing the program with agencies across the country, including San Diego a couple weeks ago and Mississippi in the weeks ahead.
"It's taking off like wildfire," Pabst said.
The full report is available online.