Republic Services launches $20 million program for employees, others

Republic Services Inc. announced the launch of a $20 million "Committed to Serve" initiative to help its employees, customers and communities across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the next two months, the initiative will provide a weekly meal for all 28,000 frontline employees, weekly dinners for frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total), the company said in a news release this week. Those meals will be purchased from local small businesses, according to the release.
"Our frontline employees are doing an exceptional job taking care of our customers and communities. … This initiative is targeted economic stimulus at the local level, designed to benefit our small business customers as well as our employees, our company and our country," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer.
Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services president, said the company has already taken steps to safeguard its employees' health and also has expanded benefits. "We are now taking additional steps to honor the hard work and dedication of our frontline employees who are showing up day after day during this unprecedented time to serve our communities. We are excited to show our appreciation for our frontline team members while also helping to support our small business customers when they need it most."
The company is following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control as well and state and local health agencies, and will continue to follow OSHA guidelines regarding the safe handling of waste and recycling, according to the release.
