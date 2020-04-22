Republic Services launches $20 million program for employees, others

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Republic Services Inc. announced the launch of a $20 million "Committed to Serve" initiative to help its employees, customers and communities across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next two months, the initiative will provide a weekly meal for all 28,000 frontline employees, weekly dinners for frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total), the company said in a news release this week. Those meals will be purchased from local small businesses, according to the release.

"Our frontline employees are doing an exceptional job taking care of our customers and communities. … This initiative is targeted economic stimulus at the local level, designed to benefit our small business customers as well as our employees, our company and our country," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer.