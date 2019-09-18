A nearly three-year legal tussle between a Republican state legislator from Missoula and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock finally ended this week.
The state’s Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices has agreed to pay Rep. Brad Tschida, the House Majority Leader, almost $75,000 to settle a claim for attorney's fees related to a lawsuit he filed to strike down a law keeping ethics complaints confidential. The money will barely cover Tschida’s legal costs, he said.
“It doesn’t count all the duress which we operated under for two and a half years while this is being litigated,” Tschida said, before referring all other questions to his attorney. “Nothing came to my benefit. And as a matter of fact, we didn’t get all the money (the legal fight cost).”
A U.S. District judge approved the deal on Monday. The deal permanently bars the state from enforcing the law.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in May the law can’t be permanently enforced.
The case stems from a flight Bullock took on a taxpayer-funded airplane from Helena to Missoula in 2014 with then-Commerce Director Meg O’Leary. Bullock and O’Leary attended a Paul McCartney concert at the behest of the University of Montana’s then-President Royce Engstrom, but Bullock also said he was attending other events that constituted “state business.”
In September 2016, two months before a hotly contested election that pitted Bullock, a Democrat, against Republican Greg Gianforte, Tschida filed an ethics complaint over the flight. The complaint was filed with the Commissioner of Political Practices, the state’s ethics watchdog, which was led at that time by Jonathan Motl, a Bullock appointee.
Matthew Monforton, Tschida’s attorney, said his client purposely waited until just a few months before the election to file a complaint over an incident that happened two years prior.
“Brad wanted voters to know about Bullock’s misconduct at a time when voters were paying attention,” Monforton told the Missoulian on Wednesday.
But Motl told Tschida the complaint must be kept confidential until his office ruled on its merit (the complaint was later dismissed by Motl’s office). Tschida then accused Motl of delaying a ruling on the complaint until after the contentious election so as not to affect Bullock’s chances. Tschida was also up for re-election at the time.
Tschida then publicly disclosed the complaint in an email less than a week before the 2016 election. Bullock said he had done nothing wrong and that he and O’Leary were on state business.
In radio interviews before the election, Motl said that Tschida had violated state law by talking about the complaint. That prompted Tschida to file a lawsuit in federal court, saying the law violated the First Amendment’s protection of free speech. According to the Associated Press, Motl has repeatedly denied party bias in decisions.
In May 2019, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the 2001 state law (Montana code annotated 2-2-136(4)) that required any ethics complaints made against a state official to be kept confidential, ruling the law violated free-speech rights.
"The confidentiality provision is so weak that we have difficulty seeing that it serves any state interest at all," Judge William Fletcher wrote in the ruling.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris signed off on the $75,000 settlement on Monday, noting the the appeals court’s ruling.
“The panel held that although the protection of certain kinds of personal information about unelected public employees was a compelling interest, the confidentiality provision of (the law) was not narrowly tailored to serve that interest,” Morris wrote.
Monforton told the Missoulian that he believed Motl gave public interviews alleging Tschida violated state law just days before the 2016 election in order to hurt Tschida’s re-election chances.
“Motl did not want Tschida to influence voters by being able to talk freely,” Monforton said. “Motl was using the power of his office to affect the election.”
Motl, who has left public office, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.