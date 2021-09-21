Research awards grow by 38% in last fiscal year at the University of Montana

The University of Montana has announced a record-breaking $138 million in research funding awards during fiscal year 2021.
The new record is a 38% increase from the previous record of $104 million set during fiscal year 2020. At this point the university is poised to achieve a R1 ranking by Carnegie Research Classifications, the highest a campus can earn.
“That is by far the largest percentage increase we’ve had at the institution,” said Scott Whittenburg, UM’s vice president for research and creative scholarship.
The back-to-back record-breaking years for research awards is indicative of the university’s upward trend as a research enterprise. Since 2013, UM has ranked as the sixth-fastest growing research enterprise in the nation, according to data from the National Science foundation.
But the momentum for research awards granted to the university isn't slowing down anytime soon, according to Whittenburg. Awards and expenditures are expected to continue to grow.
“Growth is going to be here for the next three, or four, or five years. It’s going to continue in an upward trend,” Whittenburg said.
One factor that Whittenburg attributes to the continued growth is the proposal development office, which provides support to faculty to find research money and craft proposals. The office is about a decade old.
The Broader Impacts Group, which examines how research impacts the community, is another key piece to UM's success. Whittenburg attributes the analysis from the group to the “very high success rate” of research funding proposals coming from the university.
“All those things I think helped make the success rate high, but the bottom line really is having quality faculty and we’ve been able to recruit a lot of good, new, young faculty members over the years,” Whittenburg said. “I can’t say that enough, it really requires good faculty, quality faculty, putting in quality research proposals. And that’s what we have.”
Dr. Patrick Secor is one of those. He’s an assistant professor with the College of Humanities and Sciences in the Division of Biological Sciences. In his labs, students ranging from undergraduates to doctoral candidates study viruses that infect bacteria that later infect humans.
When he first started at UM in 2017, Secor was “really lucky” and received a large grant right away.
“I haven’t been here that long to really get a good sense of that trend, but I do think that we’re at a good point of growth (for research),” Secor said.
One of the research grants he was recently awarded through the National Institutes of Health will go toward creating an antibacterial vaccine that targets a virus.
Increased funding for research projects at the university has a positive impact on recruiting students — especially when it comes to graduate students, Whittenburg said. Graduate enrollment has grown every year for the past six years.
But the impact is not lost on undergraduate students, Secor said.
“One of the things I hear from undergrads is, ‘if I would have gone to school at a giant university I would have been a dishwasher in the lab,’” Secor added. “But here, they’re cloning, they’re deleting genes from bacteria, they can do animal work if that’s their thing. They can actually do the research.”
In one of his labs on the fifth floor of the Health Sciences building on campus, students are primarily researching Lyme disease with the goal of developing a novel vaccine to prevent it. Among those students is Audrey Dozier, a sophomore studying biology.
She always wanted to get involved in research after seeing her mother complete her Ph.D. dissertation.
Over the summer, Dozier worked on a mouse model, which she said is usually not an opportunity undergraduate students get.
“It’s been really fantastic and it’s been a great opportunity to actually apply what I learned in class and build more on that,” Dozier said.
Emma Barrett-Catton, a first-year graduate student in a lab led by Dr. Monica Serban researching medical devices, said the research opportunities at UM brought her back to Montana for her master's degree.
Barrett-Catton is originally from Missoula, but completed her undergraduate education in California. While in undergrad, she was connected with Serban and participated in research with her during the summer and even published a paper.
“I knew I wanted to continue doing that and I really loved working with Dr. Serban,” Barrett-Catton said. “I’m really happy it worked out.”
Right now, she’s working with hydrogels in the lab as a means to deliver treatment for ear infections for a one-time application that releases antibiotics over the course of the infection.
Because of the grants Serban’s research projects have received, students like Barrett-Catton are able to work with the latest technology.
“It’s so amazing and really exciting to work with all of these different things that we get to use. I’ve gotten to be trained using so many different types of equipment and on lots of different procedures,” she said. "It’s been a really good learning experience to prepare me for my future career.”
The growth in research awards at UM is fairly evenly spread across campus and not reserved to one specific field, according to Whittenburg. However, he would like to see funding growth with the Department of Defense in the future.
Whittenburg is eager to raise the university to R1 status through the Carnegie Classification, which is the highest a campus can earn in terms of research. Montana State University holds an R1 ranking.
The ranking is based on a calculation of research expenditures and doctoral graduates that come out of a university. Right now, Whittenburg says UM is outpacing MSU in terms of doctoral completions.
“In some areas we’re strong, but we are seeing growth in research expenditures, which means we should become an R1 the next time they do the calculation,” Whittenburg said.
The National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development survey will be completed later this year. The survey is the national metric used to determine the Carnegie Research Classification.
To Whittenburg, the university’s gains in research are a good sign for UM overall.
“It’s certainly one of the indicators that things are going well on campus. It certainly shows that the graduate professional numbers will continue to increase and I think it’s showing that ... we’ve turned the corner in a lot of areas on campus.”