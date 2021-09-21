Research awards grow by 38% in last fiscal year at the University of Montana

Increased funding for research projects at the university has a positive impact on recruiting students — especially when it comes to graduate students, Whittenburg said. Graduate enrollment has grown every year for the past six years.

But the impact is not lost on undergraduate students, Secor said.

“One of the things I hear from undergrads is, ‘if I would have gone to school at a giant university I would have been a dishwasher in the lab,’” Secor added. “But here, they’re cloning, they’re deleting genes from bacteria, they can do animal work if that’s their thing. They can actually do the research.”

In one of his labs on the fifth floor of the Health Sciences building on campus, students are primarily researching Lyme disease with the goal of developing a novel vaccine to prevent it. Among those students is Audrey Dozier, a sophomore studying biology.

She always wanted to get involved in research after seeing her mother complete her Ph.D. dissertation.

Over the summer, Dozier worked on a mouse model, which she said is usually not an opportunity undergraduate students get.