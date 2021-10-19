Researchers: Wildfire debate misses crucial science

“They were trying to reduce fire intensity around a safety zone, but the project manager proposed it as a logging project, which was not the purpose, and it immediately got objected to,” Cohen said. “Finally the project got defined for its real management objective, which did away with environmental objection.”

Firefighters face similar messaging challenges, according to National Incident Management Organization specialist Bea Day. As an incident commander on a wildfire, her job involves bringing many stakeholders together who have different goals for the same landscape.

For example, one fire could affect state forest managers who want to log the trees to support schools, U.S. Forest Service rangers who want beetle-killed groves cleared for wildlife habitat, federal wilderness restrictions limiting where Day can place safety equipment, and local communities who fear for their homes and object to summer-long smoke.

She often faces public demands for retardant planes, even when such retardant drops won’t affect the fire spread and greatly increase the cost of the incident.