Reserve Street Bridge: MDOT suggests turning land into park

Now that roughly 67 tons of trash have been removed from underneath the Reserve Street Bridge, a Montana Department of Transportation official encourages Missoula residents to think about turning the area into some type of park-like setting.

Steve Felix, the Missoula area maintenance chief for MDOT, told the local Reserve Street Working Group earlier this month about the status of the land and the possibilities of allowing more public access.

“What I would steer the group towards is engaging your local government officials, your city council members and county commissioners, and present your ideas to them with what you would like to see,” Felix said.

With lots of housing being developed just west of the land in the Mullan area, he knows there would be lots of people interested in recreating there.

“I know there’s interest in that area," Felix continued. "You look at where the community is growing, it’s growing toward that area. And anytime you can perpetuate good access to the river I think it’s a good thing for everyone.”

MDOT owns much of the land under the bridge. For years, people without houses have camped illegally and lived under the bridge, often building elaborate structures and bringing in lots of personal stuff. In the summer of 2021, late Missoula Mayor John Engen and County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick declared it their joint goal to provide housing for people with no homes and to end illegal camping because it is unsafe and unhealthy for campers and the environment. The county and city, along with other organizations, set up the Authorized Camping Site near the bridge to offer an alternative with security, toilets and other services. MDOT then built a fence around the area, and the county instituted an indefinite state of emergency declaration that allows authorities to remedy the immediate environmental, health and safety concerns in the area.

The Reserve Street Working Group, led by local resident Kevin Davis and a team of volunteers, removed the 67 tons of trash from the area this spring over many weeks.

There have been efforts to turn the area into a public park or a publicly-accessible riparian area in the past, but those have stalled over funding concerns, Felix noted. He said years ago, MDOT and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposed using federal funds to turn the area into a park. The only hitch was that the city and county would have to maintain the park and do regular landscaping, and neither entity agreed to pay for that.

“What MDOT will not be able to do is maintain it, so that seems to be a hurdle at times with things,” Felix said. “We’re not set up to maintain parks or landscape or anything like that.”

Other options are possible.

“There’s been some preliminary discussions with city about either the city or county purchasing the bulk of land not under the bridges down there and perpetuating some type of use that would more invest the community in to what actually goes on down there and how it could be used,” Felix said.

Of course, the area is undeveloped and the Clark Fork River flows through that part of town.

“Nothing that would be done there would harm the environment," Felix said. "The river would be protected and it would not be something that would be haphazardly done. It would take some time to get that done.”

Felix said that there are still people that are moving back into the area, and MDOT doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the situation.

“We continue to monitor and do the best we can to keep people out of there,” he said. “We actually have our private contractor hired to patrol twice a day, and we get daily reports. But with the high number of transients in the area right now and with the river rapidly receding and dropping fast, they’re continuing to try to move back in. So that is going to be an ongoing issue until there are some plans made for that area in the future.”

The private contractor is Rogers International, which has also been contracted by the city to monitor residents at the Authorized Camping Site.

Felix said there have been legal hurdles to clear in order for Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies to remove people who don’t want to leave.

“We would like to see a permanent injunction issued so we can have more teeth in trying to protect the infrastructure and of course protect the environment down there,” he said.

They also don't just confiscate people's property.

“One of the challenges that we have is we cannot dispose of anything we take out of there immediately," he said. "We have to take it and store it and allow the people to come back and get some of the things if they wish. So it’s not a real simple process. It’s time-consuming and expensive. So the resource drain is real. We’re concerned about that for the long term.”

Felix also said many people at the camp are service-resistant and would still choose to camp if they were offered an apartment or a home.

John Wolverton, a local resident, said he once saw a huge beaver chewing willows down at the site before the cleanup occurred. It struck him that it’s an important riparian habitat.

“When we did the cleanup, a lot of the participation was from the environmental community and that’s the focus of preserving and maintaining this area,” Wolverton said. “It’s about the river.”

Davis said many people in the community would like the see the area be maintained.

“It’s good to see and hear that that’s been the talk of transforming that area into something for the public good, which has been on the burner for many years,” he said.

Felix cautioned that there’s a lot of work to be done and it’s going to cost quite a bit of money.

“There’s a lot of challenges there,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be expensive. But I think in the big picture of things, that could be one of the crown jewels in the Missoula area for a park-like or public use area. I think that makes some sense. I know it does flood at certain times, but when it’s not flooding, it’s a pretty neat place to be at.”