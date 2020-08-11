Reserve Street homeless camp residents clean trash; population triples

"I've been here too long," she said as she scooped trash into a plastic bag.

Jaeger pointed out that people living at the Reserve Street encampment don’t generate more trash than anybody else in Missoula, it’s just that they don’t have a garbage crew come to take things away every week. There are also no bathrooms or portable toilets at the camp.

“With unsheltered homelessness, it’s a lot of the same similar situations as sheltered homelessness,” he said. “But it’s challenging because there are a lot of issues there in terms of access to services. It’s harder to get them connected. Certainly sanitation. The amount of garbage you generate at home at your house is the same for people experiencing homelessness. The difference is they don’t have a garbage man coming every week.”

The Pov has a dedicated coordinated outreach team that works with people sleeping outside and they’ve been working hard on sanitation issues at the camp. Jaeger said the Pov received a Community Development Block Grant from the federal CARES Act that allowed them to increase the outreach team staff from two to five people this year. Still, fewer volunteers are willing to go out and clean up garbage because of the pandemic.