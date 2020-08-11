Reserve Street homeless camp residents clean trash; population triples

Heather Hays, a woman experiencing homelessness who lives in a large camp next to the river near the Reserve Street Bridge, was busy cleaning trash around her tent on Tuesday in the scorching heat.
“We just want the (people of the) city to know we’re not the pieces of sh** they think we are,” she said as she hunched over to pick up a pile of old blankets.
Enormous piles of unbagged garbage have accumulated there over the last six months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, between 80 and 90 people live in makeshift shelters on the floodplain. That’s nearly three times as many people as would normally live there, according to Jesse Jaeger, the director of development and advocacy at the nonprofit Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula.
“Normally, there would be maybe 20-30 people living right there,” he said. “It’s a lot bigger this year. We’re starting to see economic consequences. People that were living on the edge or maybe doubled up at a house have moved to an unsheltered setting. They’ve lost their housing.”
Also, the Pov has reduced the number of available beds in order to maintain safe social distancing. They normally have 150 beds this time of year, but now they are down to 98. More people have also chosen to voluntarily live outside due to the risk of catching the virus indoors.
“Like the rest of us, a lot of individuals have decided that sleeping in a congregate shelter wasn’t the safest option,” Jaeger said. “A lot of them have opted to sleep in encampments because of the perceived safety, but it’s arguable if it’s safer from a health perspective for people doing that.”
Earlier in the spring, the City of Missoula placed a large dumpster near the encampment to give people a place to throw their trash before the spring flooding washed everything into the Clark Fork River.
On Tuesday, residents of the encampment, including Hays and Tom Burchard, were using bags, gloves, sterilizing wipes and cold bottled water provided by the Pov to clean up the area.
“I don’t want to live next to a garbage pit,” Hays said. She worked as a bartender in the Bitterroot Valley before the pandemic hit but she lost her job and ended up in a tent near the bridge. She said she can’t always count on the Pov as a place to sleep because it’s often full.
“I need a place I can count on, so I come here,” she said.
Sherry Holt, another Reserve Street homeless camp resident, said she'd worked as a certified nursing assistant but now can't find work.
"I've been here too long," she said as she scooped trash into a plastic bag.
Jaeger pointed out that people living at the Reserve Street encampment don’t generate more trash than anybody else in Missoula, it’s just that they don’t have a garbage crew come to take things away every week. There are also no bathrooms or portable toilets at the camp.
“With unsheltered homelessness, it’s a lot of the same similar situations as sheltered homelessness,” he said. “But it’s challenging because there are a lot of issues there in terms of access to services. It’s harder to get them connected. Certainly sanitation. The amount of garbage you generate at home at your house is the same for people experiencing homelessness. The difference is they don’t have a garbage man coming every week.”
The Pov has a dedicated coordinated outreach team that works with people sleeping outside and they’ve been working hard on sanitation issues at the camp. Jaeger said the Pov received a Community Development Block Grant from the federal CARES Act that allowed them to increase the outreach team staff from two to five people this year. Still, fewer volunteers are willing to go out and clean up garbage because of the pandemic.
“The people who live down there are doing a lot of the work themselves,” Jaeger said. “A lot of them are working to keep the place clean. The dumpster is certainly being used. People are trying to stay on top of that and that’s part of what the outreach workers are trying to do.”
Jaeger said living outdoors is an option now because of the nice weather, but winter is going to pose a challenge for the community.
“We’re working pretty actively with the city right now to create a plan,” he said. “We’re looking to identify a space to use as a secondary shelter that has enough room. The Salvation Army only has about 30 spaces so we do need a different location. We’re having active conversations so hopefully we’ll have something really soon.”
The City of Missoula recently created a website dedicated to providing information on the Reserve Street Encampment at https://www.engagemissoula.com/reserve-street-encampment. On the website, Theresa Williams, the coordinator of the city’s 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, wrote that there are 75 fewer beds for homeless individuals due to the pandemic.
“This summer, 80 to 100 people have lived outdoors near the Reserve Street Bridge,” she said. “They are without resources to rent housing. Workers and volunteers connected to our Coordinated Outreach Team, like the Poverello Center’s Homeless Outreach Teams and Hope Rescue Mission, visit often, working to connect people with services and bring them into housing. Missoula’s tight supply of housing and escalating prices make this a challenge.”
Williams, who is away from the office this week, wrote that while the Reserve Street encampment is highly visible to motorists, many people experiencing homelessness live in less visible places around the valley. Jaeger said he took a bike ride west of town and saw many homeless camps along the river as well.
“Missoula’s Homeless Management Information System helps us track trends, make data-driven decisions and evaluate our success,” Williams wrote. “The detailed information the system collects also helps address health, behavioral health, social and housing needs. Like cities around the country and the state of Montana, we gather information through the annual point-in-time survey. That provides a clear picture of homelessness in our region.”
On any given day in the Missoula region, she noted that at least 350 people are homeless.
“Some are uncomfortably visible, sleeping on sidewalks or the Courthouse lawn and living in encampments,” Williams continued. “As of January 2019, 20 percent of people without homes in Missoula were unsheltered. That means 74 men, women and children were living outdoors. That number fluctuates. At its peak, in 2015, more than 200 individuals were living outdoors in our community. At its low, in 2018, the number was about 60.”
For more information on the Poverello Center’s current donation requests, visit poverellocenter.org/currentneeds. On the main poverellocenter.org website, there’s information about how to volunteer.
