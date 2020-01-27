A Reserve Street community input forum has been set for Wednesday evening in Missoula.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Misoula's metro-area transportation organization, wants answers to the question “What will improve people’s experience with Reserve Street?” The joint county and city organization has set the forum for 6-8 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn, 5280 Grant Creek Road, with check-in beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The intersection of Reserve and Mullan is the busiest in the state, with 48,000 cars crossing daily, a Missoula City Council member said in November.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about issues that impact their Reserve Street experience. In addition there will be several interactive stations where participants can share their experiences, including a graphic artist who will create visual representations of Reserve Street based on attendee comments. The forum will help identify barriers and other factors that influence positive and negative experiences of the corridor.
The Reserve Street Community Input Project aims to collect people’s experiences and expectations while using Reserve Street as residents, shoppers and employees. The project wants to identify variables related to safety, access, comfort and livability.
Advance registration is requested. To register visit www.missoulampo.com and scroll down to Reserve Street Community Input Forum.