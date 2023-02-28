Transportation planners have their eyes on Reserve Street, but changes aren’t expected anytime soon.

“The Montana Department of Transportation, the city of Missoula and the Metropolitan Planning Organization recognize there is a need for improvements on Reserve, and have started discussing a potential planning study,” MDT District Administrator Bob Vosen said Tuesday. “This would be to help identify small spot improvements to start with.”

Concerned citizens like Kevin Davis with the Reserve Street Public Working Group have been advocating for such a study for years. Davis would also like to see improvements such as designated crosswalks and protected bike lanes on the popular roadway maintained by MDT.

“We’ve acknowledged (a protected bike lane) is a great safety benefit,” Davis said during the regular Working Group meeting Tuesday. “Why not Reserve Street?”

But Missoula County Public Works Director Shane Stack explained there are considerable time and funding constraints that limit the imminent possibilities for Reserve.

“I think the biggest challenge is funding,” said Stack. “There are a lot of needs out there. Reserve Street isn’t the only roadway in Missoula or in the state.”

Reserve is part of the National Highway system, which, according to Stack, currently has a list of 20 years’ worth of projects already lined up. The Russell Street corridor is one of those that takes precedence over Reserve, Vosen advised.

Even projects perceived as smaller-scale efforts like those suggested by Davis would likely require hefty funding. A signalized crosswalk, for example, could exceed $100,000, and protected bikeways cost millions, Stack said.

He suggested, however, those interested in improvements on Reserve reach out to their state legislators to secure more state funding. He also pointed out Reserve was built in the 1990s, much more recently than many of the other roads that need attention.

“When you look at Reserve Street, it’s a modern road,” Stack said.

Crash trends on Reserve also fail to paint the full picture of transportation safety in Missoula, according to Stack. While some Reserve intersections see numerous regular crashes, Stack explained the severity and total volumes need to also be taken into account.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean the crash rates are higher than any other location,” he said.